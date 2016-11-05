Northern Wisconsin floods show need to better prepare

Change is needed in the response and planning; otherwise the money and investment made in rebuilding after this storm may be washed out with the next event, and more lives may be put at risk.

Congress must reform the National Flood Insurance Program so it is able to protect Americans’ property against flooding while becoming fiscally solvent. The program, now $24 billion in debt, should properly reflect and communicate flood risk while encouraging strong community action to begin smarter community planning to address those repeatedly flooded.

In just the past six years, parts of Wisconsin experienced three 100-year-flood events, which are severe flooding events with a 1 percent chance of occurring in a given year. Every indication is such events will only get more frequent.

Flood damage is now the most widespread disaster in Wisconsin. Each year our communities experience over $72 million in property damage. With more frequent flooding, that number could climb ever higher, trapping us in a costly cycle of loss and rebuilding in areas prone to flooding. Recalculating flood risks, communities and property owners will have stronger incentives to prepare in advance, making these floods far less costly.

What is needed is a commitment to investing money to lessen damages before they happen. Investments in mitigation such as creating flood-hazard plans, in raising critical infrastructure, and even in clearing drains are investments in the livelihoods of our communities. They can reduce injuries and save lives during floods by keeping people out of harm’s way. They also can minimize the economic impact of floods by allowing businesses to stay open, roads to remain passable, lights to remain on, and people to get to and from work safely.

When northern Wisconsin was flooded this summer, the damage to our Lake Superior marina was so extensive it might take more than two years before it can be fully open again.

As these 100-year floods are occurring with more frequency, our infrastructure needs to be prepared. And mitigation makes strong fiscal sense. Research by the National Institute of Building Sciences and the Congressional Budget Office found that for every $1 invested in pre-disaster mitigation, taxpayers will save $3 to $4 in emergency response and recovery. By investing now, we can lower flood insurance premiums, reduce the amount of federal disaster assistance, and create economic opportunities and job creation.

As an example, upgrading culvert standards to a minimum of a 100-year-or-more event for rural roads and 500-year-or-more-event (depending on location) for major highways would be a low-hanging-fruit adjustment that could save a tremendous amount in response and recovery at the culvert locations and downstream from culverts. Aquatic life that relies on these water passageways also would be enhanced, thereby improving the aquatic environment on which so many animals and humans depend.

Our elected leaders need to address these problems of repeat flooding, lack of awareness of flood risk, and weak investments in mitigation.

Bill Whalen is a planner and community developer for the Bad River Tribe in Odanah.