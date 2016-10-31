You remember elementary school classrooms with “old” 35- to 40-year-old teachers, with alphabetical seating, with fire drills, and as places where you built friendships.

Junior high was where the need to “fit in” started to take hold, and boys regretted swim class.

High school was where your relationships multiplied in mathematics, English or physical education classes; on sports and forensic teams; in choirs, bands, orchestras and study halls; and after school, during evenings and on weekends. You honed your talents, fell in and out of love, succeeded and failed, found teachers and coaches to whom you could relate, and planned for the future.

Duluth Denfeld’s history dates back to 1905. “Fledgling” Duluth East was created in 1950. Both high schools have halls of fame. Duluth’s former Central and Morgan Park high schools do not.

Central was the first high school in Duluth, built in 1893; and if you read any blogs about Duluth’s past, you see immediately the impact this institution had on the community. But alas, the Central location downtown eventually was closed as a school.

Morgan Park’s school served kindergarteners through high schoolers beginning in 1916 when it went up as part of the last planned U.S. Steel company towns named for J.P. Morgan. The “town” today is largely intact, save the mill and cement plant, and it still is studied by historians, sociologists and urban archaeologists. This school also is closed.

Demographics change, and the elementary schools, junior highs and high schools where you prepped and grew up can be closed or repurposed. Little by little, sentimental but integral pieces of your life can be chipped away.

Former students, teachers, administrators, staff and neighborhoods all feel it. You feel that someone who didn’t know you usurped your sentiment and decided to eliminate a building in which you were shaped and which also was a focus of your community. Arbitrarily, it seems, the building is gone and traditions are scrapped — and you are left neglected, marginalized and irrelevant, you and your school suddenly resigned to local trivia.

Despite such changes, that block “D” for Duluth’s original Central or “MP” for Morgan Park on your old jacket never stop standing for something larger than you. Even if having a reunion on Facebook or in a vacant lot lacks charm.

Every high school closed and gone was unique, and while not a cure-all, to capture any essence of what made the lives of thousands of people before and after you, who walked those same halls, meaningful can be preserved by starting a hall of fame. It certainly doesn’t save your building, but it helps to assure the school’s worth, legacy and dignity are saved. There are so many legends, stories, generations, teams and individuals that shared the same time and space and who deserve to be remembered.

I hope some group of caring Duluth Central and Duluth Morgan Park graduates will step up and create halls of fame for each of these deserving institutions to preserve the memories of great times and the great people from the past.

Richard Swanson of Duluth is a member of the Denfeld Alumni Association.