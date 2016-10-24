I refer to substance and not the nostalgic slide show, which, in my case, included the smiling face of first-grade teacher Sister Killian at the front of the room in her white robe and black veil, behind her a real blackboard with fresh sticks of chalk on the ledge, and on the wall above her the cursive alphabet. Best pal William McCormack sitting on my right, his army buzzcut, his regulation school uniform of light tan shirt and brown tie. A pack of boys playing keep-away with a rubber ball on the asphalt parking lot. Mass collisions with clusters of girls jumping rope. Olive green lockers. A basement lunchroom smelling vaguely of eggs and bleach. Miniature milk cartons and Hostess cupcakes. And pitching our balled-up lunch bags into a 50-gallon barrel on the way out.

Lots of pictures. But, strangely, few colorful images of real learning.

That’s because the endless hours stuck in a school desk were a gray purgatory that I shudder to remember. Elementary school was, for me, a gulag. Forced to sit all day, pushing pencils, poring over study questions in a textbook, searching for the right answer in the chapter for copying verbatim onto lined paper. Then doing it 19 more times. Compelled to silence while an adult droned on about the Revolutionary War. The agonizing wait while a classmate struggled to read a paragraph out loud. In eighth grade, old Sister Anaclete’s random commentary, while flipping through pages in a geography book for 50 minutes. Lifting her head to glare at my fidgeting.

I wanted to explode. Imagine sitting in a cramped Boeing 707 delayed on the tarmac for seven hours. That’s what elementary school was like for me.

Yet we were forced to endure it, forced to hold still in straight rows for six or seven hours per day for eight years. I would have gotten a lighter sentence for armed robbery.

As an 8-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, I wanted to be outside, running, jumping, climbing trees, sledding down a hill, wrestling, doing wheelies on my bicycle, fishing off the river bank. A boy is like a sheepdog that has to run. Instead, I was tied with a short leash to a wooden desk all morning. And all afternoon.

I became a teacher myself, probably, subliminally, because I wanted to change everything. And, as a professional, I would assess my childhood education as 20 percent to 30 percent effective, at best. The rest was a colossal, infuriating waste of time.

I realize some things could not be helped, as learning conditions and pedagogical methods were less than ideal. Too many of my teachers were underprepared and undegreed. Class sizes ranged from 40 to 65 students, so busywork substituted for education.

For any constructive learning, a teacher had to assign seat work — essentially, in-class homework — to 80 percent of the class while she worked with the other 20 percent. Every single day, I spent more time watching the clock than acquiring new skills or making discoveries.

Today, some things like class size have changed for the better. Others like excessive testing and rote preparation actually have worsened the drudgery.

So if I could build my own grammar school, this is what the schedule would look like: first period, volleyball; second period, reading, third period, inline skating; fourth period, math; fifth period, trampolines; sixth period, geography; seventh period, hide-and-seek; eighth period, science; ninth period, dodgeball; and 10th period, spelling.

Kids would smell pretty musty by 3 o’clock, but studies consistently show that preceding mental tasks with vigorous exercise significantly increases achievement in the former. So we’d end up smarter, less obese, more likely to sleep nine hours at night, and more motivated to get up and do it all again the next day.

I would have loved such a school. Never again would I have faked illness to stay home.

The new school would be called SOAR II, named after the Academy at SOAR in North Carolina, a $50,000-per-year-tuition boarding school that has had tremendous success with ADHD kids by emphasizing the outdoors.

My school, however, would be not much more expensive than the current neighborhood school. Costs would remain close to the same, though we might need a little extra funding for additional sports fields and equipment.

I do not know if I had ADHD as a kid since it had yet to be “invented” in the 1950s. My new school would be open to all students since emphasis on exercise outdoors would benefit everyone, not just those with learning disabilities.

All I need is a building and a handful of staff.

David McGrath lived in Hayward for 29 years, is a frequent contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page, is an emeritus professor of English for the College of DuPage in Illinois and is the author of “Siege at Ojibwa” and “The Territory.” McGrath can be contacted at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.