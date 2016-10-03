We have a political system where the citizens elect a representative to stand for them at the state Legislature. To serve the citizens of Minnesota House District 3A in this capacity would be a great privilege for me and a challenging task.

To serve in this seat would mean to me that I would need to consult experts and wise women and men for advice and information on issues beyond my experience. It will require judgment about who to believe and who is shading facts. It will require a willingness to working with others to achieve larger goals. Certainly it will mean choosing between one good idea over another when the budget is thin. I will consult my own ideas and principles when they are relevant, but my support will go to what seems logical, productive and in the best interests of the Northland.

The pressures to do otherwise, I can see, will be significant at times. You can rely on me to stand firm and support what is in the best interests of the people of this district.

My wife Connie and I have been retired for several years. We are not looking for a job but are looking to again serve the citizens. We have both had long careers of service in the mental health field, she as a social worker and I as a behavior analyst.

One question on the table in the Northland at this time seems to be mining vs. the environment. The sense of the public that I most often hear is that the mines will help the economy fully recover. Mining is needed for jobs that support families and jobs that pay for education, basic needs and the pursuit of life interests.

The beautiful environment in this district also contributes to the economy and is one of the many reasons we live here. We all know we must maintain the health of the fields and forests, the skies and the waters. We value all these things, too. As we move forward, our decisions should include all these aspects of our lives. No one value needs to be lost. We the people are the deciders.

The ideas of justice and fairness are established in our Constitution but not yet in all our institutions. The basic structures and functions of our society must be fair for all if we are to survive as a nation.

Our political system has created and supported immense concentrations of wealth and power. This domination by a few has reduced the fair value of our liberty. It is past time for we the people to correct this imbalance.

New idea: change the way we vote. The way we vote makes a difference. The current voting system is rigged and riddled with problems and disincentives. One simple change would make a profound difference: every voter voting “yes” or “no” for every candidate. This simple change would ensure that all candidates face 100 percent of the voters directly. Each voter has complete freedom to vote for or against every candidate. My thought is that voters need much more freedom and many more candidates from which to make the increasingly difficult choices this complex world requires.

A question for voters: shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to transfer from the Legislature to a nonpartisan commission the power to draw the boundaries of legislative and congressional districts? My opinion is that we should open up the reapportionment process and make it a public process. Without this change, the voters of Minnesota are doomed to another 10 years of political fragmentation and divisiveness.

Tom Long of Grand Marais is the Republican candidate for Minnesota House District 3A. He wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.

About this race

In August 2015 popular longtime Rep. David Dill died after undergoing cancer treatment. In a special election in December, he was replaced by Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls. The seat is open again this fall with Ecklund, a DFLer, up against Republican Tom Long.

