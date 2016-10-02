We often hear about the unexpected consequences of our government’s “financial engineering.” The past month’s actions by our mayor, city financial planners and City Council may contribute to a result none of them expected. I hope the unexpected doesn’t happen, but I suspect our city leaders have acted without fully realizing the very real possibility that their actions can ultimately result in lost jobs and lost city revenue.

Some background: Thirty years ago I was hired by Minnesota Power and Pentair to oversee the design and engineering of the Duluth paper mill (Lake Superior Paper Industries). Both city and state leaders worked tirelessly to remove obstacles so Duluth could boast a world-class mill with stable jobs and a source of income for many supporting vendors. This effort resulted in a successful $500 million paper mill and recycling plant.

Now, the paper industry, faced with the impact of computerization and a diminished use of newspapers and catalogs, has been forced to shrink. In recent times, 87 mills have closed their doors worldwide; of those, 50 were in North America. The Midwest has seen many communities devastated by paper-mill closures.

The Minnesota Legislature recently addressed these problems and those of the mining industry by encouraging the approval of a Minnesota Power rate change, resulting in a residential increase in order to allow these industries rate reductions. We were told the change was necessary to improve the competitiveness of “our” large industries.

While these events played out, the city of Duluth was faced with the loss of a source of revenue because a street-based fee was ruled to violate the tax-free status of nonprofits such as churches. Our mayor and her financial advisers decided to replace this street-based fee with more property tax collections. They also decided to increase a utility fee to help the city’s bottom line.

They told residents (voters) we’d generally find no or a very small change to the amount we paid. The city maintains its revenue, and the residents don’t pay more: a win-win.

But “our” paper mill now faces an additional $500,000 fee (or tax). What our state leadership put in place to support “our” mill the city of Duluth took away so it can keep the money flowing in without affecting residents (voters).

So what about unforeseen consequences? It is not hard to imagine a group of paper industry executives in New York making a decision not to invest in a mill no longer supported by community leaders. Failing to gain investment, “our” mill will not compete and eventually will face closure.

At that point, city leaders will search for an answer, but it will be too late — 200-plus good jobs will be lost. Minnesota Power, faced with the loss of a major customer, will shut down the mill power plant. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District, which provides effluent treatment for the mill, will need to raise rates. The Duluth Water System will no longer supply the mill, resulting in a major cost increase for remaining customers. And mill vendors, no longer supplying wood, trucking, pumps, motors, maintenance, etc., will be forced out of business.

I hope this doesn’t happen and maybe it won’t. If it does, city leaders, who today passed this fee (tax), will be long gone. And it’ll be too bad they didn’t foresee the “unforeseen consequences.”

Thomas Kroll of Duluth is a past vice president of engineering for the Duluth paper mill, now owned and operated in West Duluth by Verso. He has no current association with Verso. The opinions expressed here are his own.