Local view: Eliminate poverty through public policy

I’ve been told I have way too much to say about economic inequality and the growing chasm between haves and have-nots. Hard for me to accept this when Americans keep claiming to be living in a democracy and still believe in the old proverb, “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.”

My initial thinking was that the inequality problem was a recent one, including how those with lots of money have the ability to bring voters to their economic side of the table. Big money makes it possible for them to buy legislators and their subsequent influence. Big money can win elections and then keep elected seats.

But Steve Phillips, the executive director of Resource Generation (resourcegeneration.org) — a New York City-based nonprofit that urges wealthy young people to be leaders in the equitable distribution of wealth, land and power — has given history to my assumptions.

Our forefathers began with their violent and bloody seizure of land from the indigenous inhabitants and, unfortunately, as Phillips detailed, there have been a host of other acts to reinforce inequality. They included the creation and enforcement of chattel slavery and generous wealth of a few, the abandonment of Reconstruction-era reforms that were supposed to compensate the victims of slavery, the intentional exclusion of agricultural and domestic workers from the Social Security Act, the practice of racially restricting access to the billions of dollars of benefits provided by the G.I. Bill and Federal Home guarantees in the mid 20th century, and the legal tolerance of racial discrimination in private-sector employment and hiring until the passage of the Civil Rights Act ln 1964.

What are some potential ways that poverty in America could be eliminated? Everyone knows the way to reduce

this unfair and undemocratic practice: policy change,

which long has been available. Tax the wealthy a bit more. Several ways are available to do just that. I like one Phillips advocated in his article “The Policy Maker,” in the Aug. 15 issue of the Nation magazine. He advocated implementing a wealth tax on the richest 1 percent of Americans, generating $500 billion a year.

Industrialist Andrew Carnegie made a significant contribution in his day. He asked his contemporaries to become philanthropic rather than spend their money on private consumption. But it hasn’t worked, has it?

Let us turn over a new leaf in the longtime practices that maintain inequality, practices we have created and continued through the past 400 years.

Bernie Hughes of Superior is professor emeritus of educational administration at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.