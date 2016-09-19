American society allows the legal killing of approximately 3,000 unborn babies per day. My tax dollars help pay for the slaughter. And black babies are aborted at a much higher rate than white babies. Euthanasia and assisted suicide are promoted and legalized for all humans, regardless of age or mental or physical health. It appears skin color is not an issue.

In her Aug. 21 column in the News Tribune, “Why the Twin Ports needs Black Lives Matter,” activist Kym Young pointed out that, “People in our region are in a state of perplexity.”

I’m one of those. I’m a native Duluthian. I was raised on Central Hillside on the corner of Fourth Avenue East and Sixth Street. Two churches attended by black families were on the corner of Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue East. The neighborhood store was owned and run by a Jewish gentlemen. He raised his children across the street. When I was a teenager, I baby-sat his grandchildren and learned Jewish traditions.

My brother’s best friend was black. My mother used to say she always had “one white hand and one black hand in the cookie jar.”

We loved to sit in our dining room bay window on Sunday mornings, especially on Easter, and watch the people dressed in their finery as they walked to church. I rode my tricycle up to the church, sat on the cement steps, and listened to the choir. I still enjoy the music.

I attended Nettleton from kindergarten through second grade and then went to Sacred Heart for third grade. My classmates were every color, religion and personality. Many of my best friends were of American Indian descent. I never thought about it.

All the kids in the neighborhood, or none, were invited to our birthday parties. Our home was open to everyone. Central Hillside was a neighborhood of many varied cultures, ethnic groups, religions and lifestyles. When I married, I moved to Gary-New Duluth. A delightful elderly black couple lived across the street.

In the workplace and in daily life in Duluth, I long have encountered people of different cultures.

The 1920 Duluth lynchings happened before my parents moved to Duluth and before I was born. I have no doubt discrimination and prejudice was and is out there, but in over 70 years, I personally haven’t witnessed it.

The Twin Ports, as does the rest of the country, needs to cultivate and promote the American traditional culture and way of life, that teaches respect for all citizens: people of color, of all religions, white people, the unborn, the children, the sick, the elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill and the less-than-perfect human beings.

Individuals, families, society, the education system and government must work together to create a culture of mutual respect, a culture that does not tolerate bullying, prejudice or criminal behavior toward any individual or group perpetrated by any individual or group.

We show who we are by our behavior and by our actions. The only way to teach respect is to model it. No policies or laws will make it happen. Laws, rules and policies can draw lines; they can even be enforced by penalties, but they will not create respect. They cannot.

An essential step toward mutual respect is getting to know each other. The annual Neighborhood Night Out is an excellent example. The Duluth Police Department’s community outreach program is another excellent example. The Twin Ports needs to promote more community, neighborhood, getting-to-know-you activities. It is far more difficult to insult, harass or hate someone you know.

Black Lives Matter sometimes uses bully tactics. It does not always bring peace, harmony and togetherness. It can bring violence, destruction and chaos. Some of its supporters have caused millions of dollars of property damage. They have destroyed businesses, some owned by people of color, and have assaulted and injured others. One only needs to look at Ferguson, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Minneapolis for examples.

Rilla DeBot Opelt lives in Duluth. She was a Republican candidate for Senate in 2010.