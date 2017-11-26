Reader's View: Carbon-fee plan could blunt warming

A carbon-fee-and-dividend plan would be, by far, the broadest, most market-driven measure we could implement to combat climate change. The fee would level the playing field for renewable-energy sources that have had to compete with fossil fuels priced artificially low, as the true societal cost of their extraction and use never has been levied. The dividend — returning all revenues from the fee directly to all citizens via monthly rebate checks — would stimulate the economy and offset any rise in the consumer price index resulting from the fee.

There's no silver bullet for global warming, but carbon fee and dividend offers the best chance to blunt its effects going forward.

Jordan Sollitto

Los Angeles