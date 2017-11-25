Reader's View: What gap produces social divisions?

St. Louis County Commissioner Tom Rukavina wrote in a Nov. 5 commentary in the News Tribune (Lawmaker’s Response: “Tone it down? Without mining, we have no future”) about the human tolls of economy versus environment in mining disputes. What he wrote fits Goodhart’s dichotomy. Rukavina defended “somewheres” mine workers who “risk their lives every day so rich folks can enjoy themselves playing in the Sherpa's backyard. Sound familiar? Your average Sherpa makes little money and has no social security, no health insurance, no pension.”

Star Tribune columnist Lori Sturdevant on Nov. 5 also wrote about political division, citing a Pew Research Center study that found that even as Republicans are riven with conservative differences, Democrats divide "along lines of race and class. … White, affluent Democrats are pro-government. The less-affluent, who are also more likely to be people of color — the “disaffected,” in Pew’s nomenclature — aren’t satisfied with government or their opportunity to have a say in running it.”

Do social divisions come from education gaps, economic gaps, racial gaps, or all three?

A Nov. 2 commentary in the News Tribune from the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (“MPCA’s wild rice sulfate proposal wrong for everyone”) protested the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s finding for reverse-osmosis technology to meet the wild rice sulfate rule, stating reverse-osmosis technology is too “costly.” Where would reverse osmosis not be too costly? Only when stakes are raised high enough — high enough to attract Swiss investors and higher than the value of wild rice crops — does reverse osmosis suddenly equal cash flow.

Lars White

Duluth