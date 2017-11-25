Reader's View: Rage, anger are global epidemic

I read in the News Tribune on Sunday, Nov. 12, about the clearly disturbed and angry man with a military-style semiautomatic assault rifle who opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, during services, killing 26 people. It was the worst church shooting in modern American history.

This wasn’t anger. This was years of built-up anger. This was rage!

And it’s rampant. It’s in our homes, families, neighbors, cities, and states. It’s an epidemic in our world. It’s a dangerous learned behavior that continues on, generation after generation, until the cycle is broken.

And, yes, it is in us. I choose to be angry.

“Let there be peace in the world……..and let it begin with me,” the Bible reads

Lynn Laveau Lund

Cloquet