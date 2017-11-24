Reader's View: Bravo, vaccination coercion works
Essentia Health can brag that 96.7 percent of its employees were immunized or approved for an exemption. This includes employees who were forced to inject unwanted vaccine into their bodies (“Union's flu shot motion denied; Essentia Health mandate still set to take effect on Monday,” Nov. 14).
Bravo! Coercion worked. The company proved a citizen has no say about what is injected into his or her body — and if they object, they face retaliation.
Sharon Beaulieu
Duluth