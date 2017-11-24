Reader's View: Important now to support refugees

Sadly, we are currently not fulfilling this promise of welcome. The administration of President Donald Trump has issued three versions of a travel ban to restrict citizens of majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. and to set an historic low annual limit of 45,000 immigrants.

“There is no rational basis for banning these individuals,” John Keller, executive director of St. Paul’s Immigrant Law Center, said. Keller was a panelist at a recent Office of Diversity and Inclusion event at the University of Minnesota Duluth. The center works to protect and advise immigrants in a world of xenophobia.

Another panelist, Khalil Dokhanchi, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, noted there’s no evidence of terrorist activity or crime perpetrated by immigrants in the U.S. The vetting process is extremely thorough and can take years to complete. He said more than half of refugees are women and children.

Additionally, refugees contribute to our economy as earners and taxpayers. In 2015, the nearly 2.3 million refugees to this country earned $77.2 billion in household income and contributed $20.9 billion in taxes. Refugees are consumers, small-business owners, and valued employees who pay taxes and contribute to churches and charities. They’ve shaped our history and enrich our culture.

If the plight of refugees fleeing violence and persecution, or who are homeless or seeking safety, matters to you, contact your state and federal legislators. Voice support for refugees.

This is an important moment to reaffirm those words on Lady Liberty and make them reality.

Linda Herron

Duluth