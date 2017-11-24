Reader's View: Difficult to bid horses farewell

I can accept that the choice was made. However, I am deeply disappointed in the way the situation was handled. Not two hours prior to the news breaking, the patrol paraded through our streets to great applause while television announcers encouraged viewers to check out the patrol’s Facebook page and to please approach the horses if you see them in the street.

Viewing photos of the mounted patrol in the morning light, my heart broke for the human officers who put on a brave face and smiled through what essentially was a farewell tour in the parade.

Having had the privilege to work with the human and horse officers through my profession as an equine veterinarian over the past three years, I know how strong the bond is between the members of the patrol. Thus, I was horrified to find that the Duluth Police horses are being sold off like old patrol cars.

Am I being an idealist? Yes. I know that not all horse sales are “full disclosure” or include the farrier/veterinary/nutritional records of the horses. But these horses have been officers of the city of Duluth.

While the difficult decision was made to discontinue the mounted patrol in order to reroute funds to very serious issues that plague our community, the well-being of these popular horses can be watched for as they move on to their new careers.

My thoughts are with the human officers as they bid their partners farewell.

Laurelyn Keener

Duluth