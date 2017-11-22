Reader's View: Kneeling isn't disrespectful at all
Some people choose to believe that kneeling during the national anthem is a sign of disrespect toward our country and our veterans. But is it really? My husband is a veteran, and he's not insulted at all by athletes who kneel during the anthem. He knows their actions bear no connection to his service or to the service of other veterans.
It has been suggested the players should find a different forum for expressing their frustration with racial inequity. However, the players who kneel are simply using an expedient and legal method of making their point. Any venue could be distasteful to those who don't like the message.
Perhaps we're getting all riled up because we don't want to be reminded that our country has problems that haven't been effectively addressed. Are those who don't speak up or who don't take action when something is wrong in our country good Americans? Perhaps kneeling during the anthem isn't unpatriotic at all.
Let's stop the childish indignation and cease all the whining about kneeling during the anthem. Let's be true patriots and focus on what we can do to improve the lives of all people.
Susan Alexander
Duluth