Reader's View: Kneeling isn't disrespectful at all

It has been suggested the players should find a different forum for expressing their frustration with racial inequity. However, the players who kneel are simply using an expedient and legal method of making their point. Any venue could be distasteful to those who don't like the message.

Perhaps we're getting all riled up because we don't want to be reminded that our country has problems that haven't been effectively addressed. Are those who don't speak up or who don't take action when something is wrong in our country good Americans? Perhaps kneeling during the anthem isn't unpatriotic at all.

Let's stop the childish indignation and cease all the whining about kneeling during the anthem. Let's be true patriots and focus on what we can do to improve the lives of all people.

Susan Alexander

Duluth