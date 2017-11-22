Reader's View: Debased elected leaders can step down now

Until now. I can no longer say Franken represents me. He should save his constituents, the country, and, especially the victim of his harassment continued pain by stepping down (“Franken accused of groping,” Nov. 17).

To all other elected people representing me: if you similarly have debased yourself, regardless of whether it has (yet) been exposed publicly, do the right thing and step aside. We have serious problems to address, and we are too divided.

We — me included — have been awakened far too late regarding the culture of sexual harassment, and if we accept half measures, we risk marginalizing such behavior.

I thank those brave women who have spoken up.

I urge all citizens at local, state, and national levels to hold your elected representatives to high ethical and moral standards. That’s what I am doing. You, too.

Dick Osgood

Duluth