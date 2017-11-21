Our View: Just sad all around

Consider Minnesota's own U.S. Sen. Al Franken, accused last week of forcibly kissing a fellow entertainer during an overseas USO tour in 2006 and groping her breasts while she slept. Unlike so many accused before him, Franken owned up to what he did and apologized both publicly and privately. Before giving him too much credit for that, however, acknowledge that damning photographic evidence pretty much left him little choice.

That's not to suggest other powerful men accused of taking advantage of their positions, all the way up to presidents of the United States, must be innocent just because there's a lack of verifiable evidence or just because they refute accusations. Sadly, we just don't know.

Also unlike others — comedian Louis C.K. comes to mind after taking a full day before acknowledging the accuracy of accusations against him — Franken immediately accepted responsibility. He even said he would support and cooperate with a review of his actions by the Senate Ethics Committee.

Which in no way excuses what he did, and this question remains front and center: Should Franken resign? He apparently doesn't think so. But what do us Minnesotans who he's supposed to be representing think? Can he still be effective on our behalf? A rape victim who won Franken's support for a bill to help others in her position has doubts. In a column in the Washington Post over the weekend she said Franken could no longer effectively lead the bill to passage.

And that was before a second woman leveled accusations against Franken. Regardless of the job he has done to this point, how effective can he be now — with any legislation or on any issue?

We can condemn, of course, without hesitation, the inappropriate actions of Franken and others who stand credibly accused. That's whether they accept responsibility or not — and no matter how quickly they may apologize: Wrong is wrong.

We can call on others to come forward and do the right thing. Their victims deserve honesty. The rest of us deserve to know the pervasiveness of this disgusting and unacceptable behavior.

We can be encouraged that all this scandal has led to numerous calls for sexual harassment training and for awareness of a systemic problem that should have been left behind generations ago. Overdue culture change demands to finally happen. Maybe now it will.

And we can mourn what these scandals, sadly, are doing to all of us. Dividing us. Even more so than we're already divided, especially politically and along lines of loyalty.

Women shouldn't be harassed or worse — ever.

People shouldn't lie — ever.

But instead of insisting on such things, we are far too often instead debating the severity of allegations. What our guy is accused of doing is nothing compared to what the guy in the other party did. And, I believe this victim because I don't like the guy she's accusing. But that victim has to be lying; my guy would never do that.

If we don't come together in condemnation of inappropriate behavior, every time, and insist on respect and decency, problems will only persist, our divide will only widen, and the script that follows wrongdoing will only become that much more entrenched.

And that could be the saddest result of all.