Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Breezy today with rain tonight
Tip directs search for missing Vadnais Heights woman to St. Paul
Three moves to get toned arms
Smartwool meets expectations for running shorts
Overstatements about birth control, depression, led to wrong conclusions
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Hacienda del Sol site may be sold
Famous Footwear opening in Mountain Iron
The Memo: What to know in business this week
Northland employees need updated skills in new manufacturing reality
Bankruptcies for Oct. 24
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
Prep summaries
Sidelines
Local names & news
Scoreboard
Prep playoff schedule
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
Minnesota music legend Bobby Vee dies at age 73
Concert Review: A night on the growl at Pioneer Hall
Mystery letter to bakery inspires paying it forward
Quadruple amputee is now a makeup star on Instagram
Being a millennial, not needing the internet
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
Leone, Sullivan
Madelyn Christian Robertson
Smith, Markon
Tom and Donna Nelson
Loren and Diane Erickson
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
David Keith Liimatta
Ronald "Hogie" Hogan
Tillie Christina (Olson) Bazzachini
Lois I. Budd Holmes
Archie George Kirk Jr.
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Reader's view: ‘Rigged election’ complaint comes from the candidate with all the advantages
Cartoonist's view for Oct. 25
Local view: Here’s a formula for fun, more effective learning
Our View / Endorsement: Bergstrom has the knowledge, leadership
Reader's View: Trump doesn’t have what it takes to govern
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
NORTHLAND OUTDOORS: Meet a central Minnesota family that made its living off wild rice for four generations
Nice Bears and Birds for 2016
Fall Nice Fish Gallery 2016
MN DNR Weekly Report for Oct. 24, 2016
Duluth woman takes trophy buck as part of Becoming an Outdoors Woman class
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Horoscopes for Oct. 25
Pets of the Week
Horoscopes for Oct. 24
Make a Difference for Oct. 23, 2016
Grandma's Brag Book for Oct. 23, 2016
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Cartoonist's view for Oct. 25
By
Bob Englehart / Cagle Cartoons
on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.
Bob Englehart / Cagle Cartoons
Bob Englehart / Cagle Cartoons
Recommended for you
Green Party candidate Stein rallies in Minneapolis
Sandstede 'honored and grateful' to advance from District 6A primary
Our View: Don’t hold breath for special session
Recommended for you
Green Party candidate Stein rallies in Minneapolis
Sandstede 'honored and grateful' to advance from District 6A primary
Our View: Don’t hold breath for special session
Explore related topics:
opinion
editorial cartoons
Advertisement
randomness