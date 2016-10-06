Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Hurricane Matthew closes in on Florida as Haiti death toll rises
Kindergarten in Spanish: Lowell immersion students work toward learning a second language
Duluth pharmacist, polka musician Don Pasek dies at 88
Outdoors raffle, silent auction
LS&M holds fall colors train ride
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Lake Country Power may raise rates
Bankruptcy court approves settlement that will end Magnetation's operations
Whole Foods Co-op names new GM
Pipeline now 87 percent complete in North Dakota
Pita Pit coming to downtown Duluth
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
Father and son team up to help Two Harbors start strong in football
Prep football standings
Wild season-opening roster still undecided
Is Bradford a better fit for Vikings?
Debut goals hard to forget for UMD players
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
Married life after an affair
ASK MR. DAD: Tips to building relationship with grandkids
GADGETS: A champion of a light socket keeps your devices charged
Teddy Ruxpin gets a digital makeover, will launch in 2017
NEW ON DVD: New releases offer a way to 'Purge,' big battle for X-Men
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
George and Karen Radzak
Paige Brooklyn Stevens
Calvin Jason Berg
Wayne and Liz Thom Anniversary Celebration
Guimont, Blackburn
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
Rosemary Anderson Langley
RaeAnn Pappas
Clifford Wallace Treat
Peter Edward Dion
Andrew Robert Schull
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Cartoonist's View
Reader's View:
Reader's View: Trump’s avoidance of taxes hurts the rest of us
A Sportsman's View: Don’t limit our access to America’s public lands
Our View/Endorsement: Retain Boyle’s experience, leadership
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
Fond du Lac Band reports 18 moose taken so far in hunt
Nice Bears and Birds for 2016
MN DNR Weekly Report for Oct. 3, 2016
Lakewood Township teen squeezes in goose hunting before school
Crews hope to have Duluth ski trails cleared before winter
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Horoscopes for Oct. 6
Pets of the week for Oct. 4, 2016
Horoscopes for Oct. 4
Horoscopes for Oct. 3
Make a Difference for Oct. 2, 2016
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Cartoonist's View
By
Steve Lindstrom
Today at 10:00 p.m.
(Steve Lindstrom / For the News Tribune)
Explore related topics:
opinion
editorial cartoons
editorials
Editorial cartoon
Advertisement
randomness