Commentary: What exactly is Senator Al Franken apologizing for?
Senator Al Franken, fresh off more allegations that he groped the rear ends of women he took pictures with, is returning to work today. His fellow Democrats are trying to circle the wagons around him, giving him all sorts of credit for his supposed contrition.
Case in point, Senator Dick Durbin, speaking on CNN this weekend:
Al Franken has acknowledged what he did was wrong, and it was wrong. He’s also submitted his whole case to the Senate Ethics Committee. I think that was the right thing to do. Let’s have a hearing, an investigation. Let’s let this really reach whatever conclusion it’s going to reach, but through a due process. That to me makes sense. Others who have tried to run away through charges–you have to say Al Franken has faced it, and he’s done it in a responsible way.
The problem with the point Senator Durbin is making is that Franken hasn’t really acknowledged that he did anything wrong.