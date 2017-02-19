Before retiring from the News Tribune last week, Linda carried more than a few titles within the DNT newsroom during her 33-year tenure, serving as a:

regional general assignment reporter;

education reporter covering Duluth, Superior and the region;

reporter covering features, faith issues, and children and family issues;

copy editor (twice);

night city editor;

features editor;

page designer;

and a columnist.

She somehow also found time to invent the DNT’s popular Eh? column.

I have no doubt that if the rest of the newsroom staff somehow contracted food poisoning, Linda could single-handedly ensure the News Tribune published a paper the next day.

With her retirement, Linda leaves behind a legacy of outstanding journalism and a void in the newsroom that will be impossible to fill.

Three former supervising editors at the DNT noted her immense value to the newsroom and News Tribune readers.

“Linda never had a shortage of story ideas. Ever curious, she was always watching and listening to what was going on in the community,” said Connie Wirta, who edited many of her stories. “She was committed to reflecting what readers wanted to know and offering useful information to help them live their lives.

“In her work, Linda honored the ordinary. She showed how ordinary people were leading their lives, raising their families and living their faith. She brought her readers ‘people just like me.’

“Linda puts people at ease with her quiet disposition and her genuine interest in them. I was honored to work with her and often relied on her creativity and wisdom.”

Craig Gustafson enjoyed having Linda work on the copy desk — editing copy, proofreading and designing pages.

“Most journalists are specialists, skilled at just one or two disciplines. There are very few who can move around the newsroom over their careers and thrive the way Linda has,” Gustafson said. “When Linda joined the copy desk, she had spent several years as a reporter and features writer, which was preceded by her first stint on the copy desk. She brought the perspective of having served in a number of roles at the News Tribune, and by the time she rejoined the copy desk, she was able to make a remarkably smooth transition. I admired that versatility, just as I admired her quiet, detail-oriented approach to her job.”

Georgia Swing, another of Linda’s editors, recalled not only Linda’s journalistic contributions to the paper, but also how her personal touch brought warmth to the newsroom.

“As one of Linda’s editors back in the early days, I was struck by her quiet courage to tackle tough interviews and her nearly flawless writing,” Swing said. “We were contemporaries, and much of my journalistic history with Linda was also personal history. I remember the excitement of the pretty young reporter’s engagement to well-loved photographer Bob King, and the wedding shower held by women of the Duluth News Tribune. I remember the drama of Linda’s and Bob’s travels to South America to adopt their beloved daughters, and how interesting it was to see how Katherine and Maria thrived and enriched their parents’ lives.

“When I left the News Tribune in 1989 to earn a teaching degree and launch a new midlife career, it was Linda who opened her home for a gathering of colleagues to bid farewell. And Linda was there in the newsroom, her writing and insights as strong as ever, to welcome me back in 2004 for my last chapter in the newspaper business.”

It’s hard for Linda to pinpoint a favorite story that she’s written, but a few highlights did come to mind.

“There are so many stories I enjoyed doing — covering the teachers strike in 1983, driving around Lake Superior and writing stories about the people I met, writing about homeless teens and the people who help them, spending most of a night in the CHUM shelter and interviewing the people there about their lives,” she said. “I also loved going into people’s homes and having them tell me their stories.

“It was always rewarding when people responded to a story. I remember writing about the crumbling concrete steps at St. Mark’s AME Church in Central Hillside and how they made it difficult for the elderly people to get in to church to worship. The church had a handful of members and many were poor. The community responded and not only were the stairs fixed, but people donated money and labor to fix up the rest of the church.”

Even for those of us who work with words every day, it seems impossible to find the best words to properly convey Linda’s value to the News Tribune newsroom and readers. But one particular phrase from Georgia Swing caught my attention and perhaps sums up Linda Hanson’s newspaper career best: “In her news coverage, her personal columns, and in her warm, accepting approach to people, Linda has represented the wise heart of journalism.”