During my first year as mayor, the city launched new economic development strategies, including expanding and improving the beneficial uses of the 1200 Fund for small business loans; creating a new EPA-sponsored revolving loan fund for brownfield revitalization; and initiating the redevelopments of the Pastoret building downtown, Lot D on the waterfront and a tax-forfeited church property in the core of the West Duluth business district.

We invested in infrastructure by tripling our mileage for street maintenance and by seeding an energy fund that will pay for itself through targeted energy-saving investments over the course of five years. After decades of malfunctions, we finally have a firm plan to fix — and pay for — the Blue Bridge in Canal Park.

We also made the bold move to bring streets back into the city budget through the property tax levy rather than relying on a monthly fee system. Doing this reflected my commitment to focus on the fundamental functions of city government. By all accounts, this doesn’t provide enough money to meet our needs for street repairs, but we are now $3 million closer to where we need to be — with dollars that are dedicated and reliable.

Along with our ongoing work locally, we’ll continue to press our state and federal partners to pass long-overdue transportation bills with funding that can benefit regional centers like Duluth. We will continue to work with our legislative delegation to make sure our priorities are heard in St. Paul.

Along the way this past year, we adapted to the unexpected: a summer windstorm, a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling on street fees, and the breakdown of legislative action at the state level.

As part of my overarching vision as mayor, I am deeply committed to breaking down silos and engaging people in decisions that impact their lives or the organizations at which they work, both internally and in the community. Reflecting that commitment, we’ve reset relationships with the Fond du Lac Band, established new economic development partnerships with St. Louis County, and offered to partner with the Duluth school district in the repurposing of the Central High School site.

We also brought City Hall into the city with meetings in the community that provided an opportunity for residents to have one-on-one conversations with me, key city staff and a city councilor. Through our Imagine Duluth comprehensive plan update we engaged thousands of residents and organizations through public events, civic and business group meetings, surveys and focus groups across the city.

Your voice is important, and we are working hard to make sure it’s heard. You can expect to see more of these opportunities in 2017.

We also are making sure we encourage and harness the best energy and talent from our staff. We conducted our first-ever staff survey, which resulted in focus groups intended to identify ways in which we can create opportunities for our 850-plus employees to improve our capabilities. As an administrative team, we met bi-monthly on topics that stretched one another outside of individual departments and into the broad cross-departmental work of a dynamic organization.

Through robust and transparent hiring processes, we hired a police chief, fire chief, chief financial officer and human rights officer this year.

2016 has been the year of establishing a firm foundation. In 2017, we accelerate.

The coming year will bring more economic development with a focus on leveraging and expanding partnerships with our port and manufacturing industries and supporting small-business development.

Housing will be a major priority in 2017 as we review our current housing needs and look at ways to secure additional housing resources.

Look for the launch of a true multi-year City of Duluth Energy Plan, which will be formed in collaboration with community partners.

Duluth faces very real challenges where partnerships are critical. I will continue to build on the relationships we’ve set in place this year to collaboratively address the pressing realities of our housing shortcomings, continued illegal drug use and increased need for mental health services. The city is uniquely positioned to convene decision-makers, to lead with expertise and to engage staff and resources in a strategy that ensures the prioritization of funding. Tackling these issues will require close collaboration with many different local, state and federal partners.

Together, we’re one year in, and though we’re just getting started, we’ve got a lot more work to do. I am so proud to be your mayor, and I’m proud of what we’re accomplishing together.

So, thank you. Doug and I and our sons wish you the very best this holiday season.

Emily Larson is mayor of Duluth. She wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.

