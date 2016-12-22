Inaccurate reporting about the content of the resolution itself as well as the portrayal of how the resolution came to pass left absent the many voices of Duluthians concerned about the Dakota Access Pipeline project and the impacts it may have for the Standing Rock Sioux people.

The resolution that passed 8-0 did not refer to Enbridge at all. The language we proposed in the council resolution was very specific, focusing on the environmental concerns expressed by the Duluth Indigenous Commission as well as many of our constituents regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline. We also indicated the importance of upholding the constitutional rights to peaceably assemble and protest. This seemed especially important as credible media reports documented water protectors being attacked and wounded by dogs, shot at close range with rubber bullets and doused with water cannons in subfreezing temperatures.

The editorial failed to fairly reflect the community dialogue about this issue. The fact is that while some messages of opposition have been received by councilors, they have been outnumbered by messages of support. To suggest that only “extreme environmental interests” requested action on this item was a gross mischaracterization. The wide diversity of speakers at the Dec. 5 council meeting, as well as those writing letters and making phone calls, indicated the situation unfolding at Standing Rock was very relevant to Duluth, eliciting many strong emotions.

This was especially true of the Indigenous constituents and leaders in our community who encouraged us to listen and take action. The unique perspectives, values, and prophetic vision of the Anishinaabe and all Indigenous people who live in our communities were absent from the analysis of this issue in the editorial.

While our resolution was not about Enbridge, we still want to express that we are grateful to the employees of Enbridge who do their best to see that oil and gas are transported safely. We also appreciate that Enbridge is a well-regarded employer in our community. Its 600 jobs in the Twin Ports have a tremendous impact on the economic well-being of the entire region.

However, statements and suggestions made by both Enbridge and the editorial — including that the council is not “concentrating on us and on our issues here, things like job creation, economic development, crime, road repairs” — could not be more untrue. Councilors put forth a tremendous amount of effort on a daily basis to address these integral issues that are hugely important to every Duluthian. The discussion of a resolution such as this does not come at the expense of our other responsibilities as city councilors.

We want to respond to the question posed by the editorial: Just who are Duluth city councilors representing? We represent all Duluthians, no matter your age, race, gender, class, occupation or political affiliation. You elected us to bring your values and priorities into the political process. As your city councilors, we do our best to listen and learn and to ensure that the lived experiences of all Duluth citizens are reflected in the decisions we make and in the votes that we take. While we will not agree with every constituent on every issue, we are committed to inclusion and strive to ensure that City Hall is a place where all Duluthians have an opportunity to speak out and to be heard on the issues that matter most.

Gary Anderson represents the eastern neighborhoods of District 1 on the Duluth City Council. Em Westerlund represents center-of-the-city District 3 on the council.

Full text of resolution:

Text of Resolution 16-087 Passed by the Duluth City Council, 8 for 0 against- Dec. 5, 2016

WHEREAS, the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) is slated to transport up to 570,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the oil fields in North Dakota to Illinois, passing over land sacred to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and crossing or running under 209 rivers, creeks, lakes, and tributaries including the Missouri River;

WHEREAS, since 2010 over 3,300 incidents of crude oil and liquefied natural gas leaks or ruptures have occurred on U.S. pipelines;

WHEREAS, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has determined that the proposed route of the DAPL creates a significant threat to the sole source of drinking water for their people and will disturb sacred tribal lands;

WHEREAS, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters have gathered at the Sacred Stones Camp to resist the construction of the DAPL;

WHEREAS, on November 21, 2016, the Duluth Indigenous Commission passed a resolution of support for the Standing Rock Sioux and the Sacred Stones Camp, attached hereto as Exhibit A; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of Duluth share an interest in protecting water resources and affirming the contribution and cultural resources of Native Americans.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Duluth city council supports the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s opposition to the construction of the DAPL across sacred tribal lands and the water shed of the Missouri River.