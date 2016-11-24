This year, I have even more to be thankful for: all 86,110 of you hard-working, dedicated residents who care deeply about our city, our future and each other.

In the last few weeks I’ve thought a lot about our community and our world. Most of us have. Regardless of opinion or political views, times of national or global change can create instability that is palpable on the local level. In a time that feels chaotic out in the world, our work and our actions toward each other, here in Duluth, is more important than ever.

Time and again I’ve thought about the extraordinary poem that Deborah Cooper, Duluth’s former poet laureate, wrote and shared as part of my inauguration in January. It was called, “We All Rise to the Same Sun.”

We all shelter the same small flame of hope.

We all come to know the weight of grief.

We hold the children close; we hold the old ones.

Night falls the same way everywhere,

the deepening blue, the dusk, the dark;

upon the hungry and the fed,

the loved, the lonely.

We dream the same dreams everywhere,

inside a shelter or a townhouse or a cell;

sleep beneath the same soft moon,

the same tossed scattering of stars.

We all wake to the same sun.

Dawn shrugs off the night.

Morning opens wide upon its hinges.

Over and over I have thought of that passage, “We all wake to the same sun.” The same daily sun, each day a different shade, a slightly different sunrise. Every night that same moon, which always is changing shape but is as reliable as our Lake Superior.

However you choose to celebrate this holiday season, I hope it has meaning for you and that you find moments of closeness and joy with those around you — those with whom you agree and, especially, those with whom you don’t.

Because, just as Poet Laureate Cooper shared, every single morning, “dawn shrugs off the night.” After every period of darkness and night; after disagreements, frustrations and fighting; and after we have worn ourselves down, that same beautiful sun comes around again to wake us back up and bring us back to the light. She’s persistent like that.

This Thanksgiving weekend, I’m grateful for our amazing and resilient Duluth community: stretching miles across a shared horizon, waking up at different times and looking out with different views, but all of us waking to that same sun.

Emily Larson is mayor of Duluth.