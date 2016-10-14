I may not possess a degree in economics, although my years studying economics — specifically, distressed securities, risk arbitrage and value investing — taught me that debt spending by an entity requires every dollar to be prioritized. When mental health facilities in Duluth lack beds and individualized therapy for their patients, one cannot justifying a $27.2 million repair to the Glensheen mansion. When there is a lack of affordable-housing units in Duluth for the impoverished, one cannot force Minnesotans to pick up a $15 million tab for hockey rinks.

Once elected, I would limit the amount of debt Minnesota puts itself in while allowing every dollar we receive go to appropriate projects, such as repairing the streets of Duluth, for example.

The tragic death of my colleague, Garth Velin of Superior, two Septembers ago, showed the need to reform the criminal justice system. An innocent youth was gunned down by five hoodlums, including the ringleader, Chance Andrews, who had over 50 run-ins with the law. Yet he only received 20 years for felony murder. If elected, I would aim to reform plea bargaining so the innocent would not be pressured into pleading out while the guilty would be held to the utmost of accountability.

Job creation and tax rates for our community need to be improved.

We have a $300 million website in MNsure that needs to be fixed; and through the hiring of University of Minnesota Duluth engineers, the costs of fixing said website should cost less while stopping fiscal bleeding in the state.

Duluth has a lack of startups such as Facebook and Twitter. If elected, I would attempt to lower property taxes, especially for startups which commit themselves to Duluth for at least one decade. Temporary losses in property taxes would be overshadowed by long-term revenue growth.

Finally, Minnesota health care needs reform. In addition to a $300 million website error, audits show Minnesota has lost up to $271 million in MNsure errors. If elected, I would attempt to lower premiums. First, I would attempt to hire recent graduates to create a more-efficient system than MNsure. Furthermore, I would encourage interstate commerce for health care, thereby fostering competition that is positive for all citizens.

On Nov. 8, add your voice to standing together — black and white, male and female — for common causes, to begin a new America, one of prosperity and hope. If it’s broke, fix it; and that is exactly what I will do.

Dylan Raddant is the Republican candidate for Minnesota House District 7A. She wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.

