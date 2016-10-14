I want to continue to offer my expertise as the only economist in the Legislature to move our state in the right direction, improve health care and education, build an infrastructure for the 21st century, protect our environment and provide economic opportunity for everyone.

Unfortunately, the last legislative session ended in failure largely because of the determination of Republicans to block funding for mass transit. We need important procedural reforms to make sure we do better, including setting earlier deadlines for the submissions of budget and bonding targets and requiring that legislative negotiations occur in the public eye, not behind locked doors.

Despite that disappointment, I’m proud of what I did accomplish. I led bipartisan efforts that resulted in an amendment requiring audits of health care plans, which should produce savings in the state programs they operate. I was appointed to the Health Care Finance Task Force, where I worked across the aisle to help develop 33 bipartisan recommendations for improving health care. I helped stop plans to end MinnesotaCare, protecting the health coverage of more than 100,000 Minnesotans. I helped prevent deep cuts to Duluth’s local government aid that would have thrown our city into a major financial crisis and caused Duluth taxes to skyrocket. And I was appointed to the Great Lakes Commission and elected to the executive board for the Council of State Government’s Great Lakes Legislative Caucus, where I work to protect our water.

As an economist, I know the prime tools of economic growth are education, research and infrastructure. Minnesota has used our investment in these programs to create the strongest economy in the Midwest and to achieve a business climate regularly ranked in the top five. I will push for ongoing investment to continue our success so that all may thrive, including people of color and indigenous people.

As I’ve door-knocked and attended community events, I’ve heard how families continue to struggle to pay for health care, child care, and education expenses. When I’ve successfully connected people with appropriate resources, I know I’ve done what I most want: help others.

In the Legislature, I’ve been pleased to be able to bring an approach to government problem-solving based on facts, research and proven economic science. I want to continue my work on previously proposed bills, including implementing automatic voter registration, creating a public option on MNsure, protecting our pollinators by eliminating neonicotinoids and reforming the process for legislative redistricting in order to address the polarization of elected officials.

I ask for your vote Nov. 8 so I can return to St. Paul as an economist for the people.

Rep. Jen Schultz, DFL, represents eastern Duluth’s District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.

About this race

One-term DFL incumbent Rep. Jennifer Schultz is being challenged in eastern Duluth’s Minnesota House District 7A by Republican Dylan Raddant. Hear from the candidates Raddant and Schultz participated in a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum Sept. 27. Video of the hour-long exchange, which also included candidates for Minnesota House District 7B, is posted at duluthnewstribune.com.

Deadline for letters

Weigh in on this race and others this fall by writing a letter to the editor. Letters endorsing or critical of specific candidates are limited to 200 words. Submissions can be directed to letters@duluthnews.com. The deadline for elections-related letters is Nov. 1.

Remember to vote

Election Day is Nov. 8.