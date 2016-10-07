Candidate's View: We can make Range ‘stronger than steel’

I am proud to be the DFL- and labor-endorsed candidate for the District 6A seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. I’m a DFLer because I believe all people should be able to care for themselves and their families with dignity. I will move this agenda forward at the state Capitol by supporting unions, job creation and DFL core values.

The Iron Range is steeped in union history. Our families have been fighting for workers’ rights and fair wages for more than a century.

I have been a music teacher for 20 years in the Virginia school district. Through my work as a teacher, I am a member of Education Minnesota. I also am a local leader, member-rights advocate and health care advocate for Virginia Education Association Local 1281 and am the Iron Range Service Unit president.

As a union member, I feel very fortunate for my wages, benefits and working conditions, all made possible by previous union leaders. I want to build on that success and see that all workers are treated fairly. It’s amazing what members of a union can accomplish when they come together.

In order to have strong unions, we need to have people working. The last few years have been difficult for Iron Range families and community members. I support additional mining activity on the Iron Range because I believe it’s possible to create jobs while protecting the environment. Studies have been conducted on both. Nearly 1,000 jobs could be created on the Iron Range if new mining were to open up. That includes jobs in mining as well as spin-off jobs in our struggling communities. After comprehensive environmental reviews by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, mining companies are well aware of their responsibilities to protect Minnesota’s natural resources and to keep our water and air clean. By working together, we can have jobs and protect the Minnesota we love.

A life-long DFLer, I am committed to the core values our party represents.

As a teacher, I know firsthand the importance education plays in our children’s lives, and I want them to have the same opportunities as children in other parts of the state. Once our children graduate from high school, I want to ensure that a college education is financially within their reach.

As someone who cared for aging parents, I know our vulnerable citizens must have access to quality health care.

Generations of Iron Rangers, and visitors to the Iron Range, have hunted in our woods and fished in our lakes. These are traditions that must continue. These are the values I live and the values I will work tirelessly for and with you at the state Capitol.

As your DFL- and labor-endorsed candidate for District 6A, I have the opportunity to be the third woman to represent the Iron Range at the state Capitol. It would be an honor to be part of history for a region that plays such an important role in the state’s history overall. I appreciate your vote on Nov. 8. If elected, I will show Minnesota that working together, we on the Iron Range are stronger than steel.

Julie Sandstede of Hibbing is the DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 6A. She wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.

About this race

Representative of Minnesota House District 6A since 2011, Rep. Carly Melin did not seek re-election this fall. Three candidates have lined up to replace her: Republican Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, a teacher; declared write-in Steven Hakly of Cherry, a heavy-equipment operator; and DFLer Julie Sandstede of Hibbing, also a teacher. The Iron Range district stretches from Floodwood in the south to Effie and Bigfork in the northwest and includes also the cities of Nashwauk, Keewatin, Hibbing, Buhl and Chisholm.

Hear from the candidates

Farnsworth and Sandstede participated in a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum in September in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia. Hakly met individually with the newspaper’s editorial board. Videos of the forum and the interview can be found under the “Opinion” tab at duluthnewstribune.com.

Read the endorsement

The News Tribune offered its endorsement in this race, as determined by the editorial board, on Sept. 28. Read it at duluthnewstribune.com.

Deadline for letters

Weigh in on this race and others this fall by writing a letter to the editor. Letters endorsing or critical of specific candidates are limited to 200 words. Submissions can be directed to letters@duluthnews.com.

Remember to vote

Election Day is Nov. 8.