I’m confident my platform will head Minnesota House District 6A in a favorable direction, serving the taxpayers’ interests as an example of achievement and long-term growth solutions that the rest of the state can follow.

I am a self-funded write-in candidate. I don’t need this job. I want it to serve the working and retired taxpayers. If you’re not yet a taxpayer, you soon will be. I am committed to holding people accountable for the choices they make.

I want 10th grade to be the last grade of high school. Students’ next two years would then include attending free college or tech-school classes. Parents no longer would pay for repetitious classes in those first two college years like they do now. Students would receive associate degrees or obtain tech-school certificates for job placement after completing what is now referred to as 11th and 12th grades. If students continue to a four-year college, they would pay for the last two years.

But if all citizens are expected to become taxpayers, additional tax relief could be implemented.

With baby boomers retiring; with a shortage of teachers; with achievement gaps; and with wasteful spending supporting dropouts, the unemployed and excuses-wielding parents who do not ensure their kids attend school, this change to education is needed. There will be no government aid for dropouts.

Students who choose not to go to a two-year college or tech school will have the option of military service, the peace corps or a move out of Minnesota to reduce others’ tax burden. The same option would be extended to any citizen who quits working, gets fired, has poor job performance, doesn’t show up, or refuses to work on private and state 24/7 job crews.

Neither of the two party candidates in this race will be able to be as effective, or as willing, as I will be when I’m elected. As a write-in, I will become the minority speaker and leader in the House. One of the two parties will become a bunch of fish, just flopping in a boat, put in the middle with no recognition as the majority or minority party. There’ll be nowhere to hide behind their political party to point fingers. It would become very clear if they stand with the taxpayer and me or the other party.

Tripartisanship. I like the sound of that, don’t you? Fellow representatives would earn my respect by doing their jobs. Their title would mean nothing to me.

Our financial management is an utter disgrace on all incumbents’ shoulders.Transparency will be redefined in the next two sessions. Make it happen, my friends. We deserve better representation, and I will make things move forward.

I have faith the citizens of 6A will put critical thinking into their voting. The two parties are just puppets which polish a party line and beg for contributions. With the party pecking order at the Capitol, they have no hope of being effective their first term.

Stop wasteful spending by electing a representative who will be instrumental in changing the failures of two-party government. I would serve taxpayers only. Start a new direction for our interests.

I have a platform that sells itself. I have more important things to do than beg and grovel. I want people to save their contributions and start investing in long-term business growth, elderly-care facilities, and mental health facilities in our communities. Turn to me for help growing the ghost towns we live in now, without emotions. This is strictly business. On

Nov. 8, write in “Steven Hakly” as the 6A representative of the taxpayers.

Steven Hakly of Cherry is a write-in candidate for Minnesota House District 6A. He wrote this at the request of the News Tribune Opinion page.

About this race

Representative of Minnesota House District 6A since 2011, Rep. Carly Melin did not seek re-election this fall. Three candidates have lined up to replace her: Republican Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, a teacher; declared write-in Steven Hakly of Cherry, a heavy-equipment operator; and DFLer Julie Sandstede of Hibbing, also a teacher. The Iron Range district stretches from Floodwood in the south to Effie and Bigfork in the northwest and includes also the cities of Nashwauk, Keewatin, Hibbing, Buhl and Chisholm.

Hear from the candidates

Farnsworth and Sandstede participated in a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum in September in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia. Hakly met individually with the newspaper’s editorial board. Videos of the forum and the interview can be found under the “Opinion” tab at duluthnewstribune.com.

Read the endorsement

The News Tribune offered its endorsement in this race, as determined by the editorial board, on Sept. 28. Read it at duluthnewstribune.com.

