Recently, hunters, anglers and all Americans recognized the importance of our public lands by observing National Hunting and Fishing Day and National Public Lands Day (on Sept. 24). It seems easy to take hunting, fishing and public lands for granted, and hard to imagine they could be in jeopardy. But these days, the fate of our great public lands estate — and, hence, hunting and fishing — increasingly is at risk.

As explained by Backcountry Hunters & Anglers President and CEO Land Tawney in the spring issue of Backcountry Journal: “Don’t be fooled by rhetoric that anti-public land activists simply want to shift ownership to states from the federal government. First, we the people own our public lands. Federal agencies are the caretakers. Second, history has shown that states are perfectly willing — and often economically driven — to sell land holdings. That’s the real goal here: to make public lands private property.”

And sportsmen would be the biggest losers. Consider the 91,000-acre Elliott State Forest in western Oregon. The state has put the entire forest up for sale, and it already has attracted potential buyers. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is putting 10,000 acres of state-owned land that is open to hunting and fishing up for sale, as OutdoorHub.com reported in September.

Colorado’s state trust land includes 3 million acres, but less than a quarter is open to hunting and fishing, and sportsmen are required to buy a permit to set foot on the land. The rest is leased to ranching, mining and drilling interests.

One Idaho lawmaker actually proposed leasing state land to outfitters for their exclusive use.

“Those are good examples of what might happen to all the federal land if it is turned over to the states,” Tawney warned at OutdoorHub.com in September.

However, sportsmen aren’t oblivious to this threat, and we’re not resting on our laurels. Sportsmen’s Access, a coalition of more than 40 U.S. manufacturers and conservation groups, is fighting back. Steven Rinella, author, hunter and host of the television show, “Meateater,” is a member of Sportsmen’s Access. He called the idea of land transfers “downright stupid.”

“Forfeiture of our federal public lands is another one of those ideas put forth by reckless politicians looking to make a short-term splash without any serious thought to the consequences of their actions,” Rinella said in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last month. “This will lead to more gates, more industrial disturbance, and less wildlife.”

This summer more than 30 national and state-level sportsmen organizations, representing millions of hunters and anglers, sent letters to Republican and Democratic platform committees, encouraging them to support America’s public lands. The correspondence was signed by groups like the National Wildlife Federation, Boone and Crockett Club, Dallas Safari Club, Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Trout Unlimited.

In Minnesota sportsmen and others also are fighting the twin specters of proposed (by PolyMet and Twin Metals) sulfide mines that are essentially guaranteed to pollute the waters of both the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and St. Louis River. PolyMet’s sulfide mining waste, for example, would flow into a tributary of the St. Louis River, which flows south to the Twin Ports, where it enters Lake Superior.

As Duluthian Lynn Clark Pegg said to City Council members last month: “This is a city issue ... because we are downstream from this mine.”

Sportsmen, sportswomen and all Americans have a special stake in this fight. America is one of a handful of developed western democracies where hunting and fishing are broadly accessible regardless of income. We’ve been granted a precious legacy of access to public lands and waters. It would be criminal to leave future generations of Americans anything less.

David A. Lien of Colorado Springs, Colo., and formerly of Grand Rapids, is a former Air Force officer, co-chairman of the Minnesota Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (backcountryhunters. org), and the author of “Hunting for Experience II: Tales of Hunting & Habitat Conservation.” In 2014, he was recognized by Field & Stream as a “Hero of Conservation.”

Get involved

The writer urges anyone who wants to help keep public lands in public hands to visit sportsmensaccess.org/.