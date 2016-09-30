Candidate's View: Experience vs. experience for County Board

Protecting the most vulnerable among us is the right thing to do

Hard work matters. I started my own cleaning business at 19, paying my way through college, cleaning houses and waiting tables. Working more than one job to support my family is commonplace for me. I have raised my daughter to understand that you get out of something what you put into it, and if you care about something you have to work hard for it.

“Hard work matters” is not just my campaign slogan but a way of life I intimately know.

How well a St. Louis County commissioner does the job affects each of our lives every day. The county ensures children are safe from abuse, seniors are able to support themselves and live independently, veterans have the benefits they earned, and that none of our 600 bridges will collapse under the weight of our vehicles. This work requires knowledgeable and dedicated full-time commissioners with a plan.

From day one, I will work with the state Legislature, city councils, school boards, and others to consolidate services, share resources, and reduce unfunded mandates that leave our county in crisis. This saves you money and means we have better services. We can tackle community issues, like the most recent rise in heroin and opioid addiction, together. Through partnering with agencies to successfully solve community problems, I have learned that sometimes the most unlikely partners achieve the greatest successes.

I also will take care of our kids, seniors and vets. Protecting and supporting our most vulnerable neighbors isn’t politics; it’s just the right thing to do. Supporting programs like the volunteer driver program will help keep our seniors living independently. Making sure our child-protection workers have manageable caseloads and access to training will keep our kids on paths to health, safety and success. Partnering with other agencies which serve veterans to focus on suicide prevention and effective mental health care will honor our vets by honoring their struggles.

Public safety will be a priority. Exploring new ideas for juvenile crime prevention and intervention will make our neighborhoods safer and reduce long-term costs. Supporting 911 workers with additional resources during busy times will make sure we can provide the highest-quality emergency response each and every time.

Finally, I will spend our money wisely. The dollars we save today by understaffing and underfunding services cost us much more tomorrow. In fact, due to understaffing, child protection missed out on approximately $2 million in state reimbursements. It is simple math: Invest in workers, get the reimbursements to cover the cost.

As executive director for the First Witness Child Advocacy Center, I streamline budgets and prioritize services. Through making important judgment calls, I have proven my ability to sustainably achieve long-term goals, maximizing our community impact. Throughout my campaign, I have invited people to ask me questions and share ideas. The conversations I have had with you at your doors have helped shape my opinions on county matters.

If elected as your county commissioner in western Duluth’s District 3, I will be present and responsive, and I will listen and work hard on the issues that affect your lives the most.

I ask for your vote Nov. 8.

Beth Olson is a candidate for the St. Louis County Board in western Duluth’s District 3. She wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

About this race

After two terms on the St. Louis County Board as representative of western Duluth’s District 3, Commissioner Chris Dahlberg didn’t seek reelection this fall. The race to replace Dahlberg pits Duluth City Councilor Jay Fosle against Beth Olson, the executive director of the First Witness Child Advocacy Center in Duluth.

Hear from the candidates

Olson participated in a News Tribune-sponsored candidate forum Sept. 6 that is to be posted at duluthnewstribune.com. Fosle cited a conflict and didn’t participate. He also didn’t respond to invitations from the News Tribune editorial board to meet individually at a time of his convenience.

Read the endorsement

The News Tribune plans to offer its endorsement in this race, as determined by editorial board members, on Wednesday’s Opinion page.

Deadline for letters

Weigh in on this race and others this fall by writing a letter to the editor. Letters endorsing or criticizing specific candidates are limited to 200 words. Submissions can be directed to letters@duluthnews.com. The deadline for elections-related letters is Tuesday, Nov. 1

Remember to vote

Election Day is Nov. 8.