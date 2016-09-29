Eric Enberg’s commentary of Aug. 25, which was often critical of nuclear power while ignoring most of the defects of wind and solar, like the Aug. 24 article about the Fond du Lac Band’s involvement with solar power, provided evidence that some folks still don’t get it.

So let’s compare these renewables to nuclear power while keeping climate change in mind.

Windmills in the U.S. alone are killing 1 million birds and

1 million bats per year at a time when insect-borne diseases like Zika, malaria and dengue fever are rising due to climate change. Windmills also are killing humans. In comparison, only at Chernobyl, a so-called “civilian” power plant that was producing plutonium for bombs, have there been fatalities at a civilian nuclear facility. Even if we include Chernobyl, nuclear power is four times safer than solar and 10 times safer than wind. Real civilian nuclear power has killed zero.

Windmills rely on burning natural gas for 70 percent of their rated power, and natural gas is largely methane, a greenhouse gas initially 75 times more harmful than carbon dioxide. Our fracking wells and our natural gas (methane) distribution systems are leaking so severely that, in regard to climate change, the effects are worse than burning coal. In addition, burning natural gas creates carbon dioxide. In comparison, nuclear power is 90 percent efficient, emits no carbon dioxide and doesn’t rely on deadly natural gas, which recently killed nine New Mexico campers when a pipeline exploded.

A nuclear plant with a 60-year lifespan can equal the output of 3,000 windmills, but the lifespan of windmills is just 20 years, so they must be restored and partially recycled three times to match nuclear’s 60 years.

Per unit of electricity generated, windmills consume far more steel, copper, concrete and other material than nuclear plants, which harms the environment. In addition, mining for the rare earth metals that windmills require creates lakes that contain toxic elements like lead and arsenic that never decay. Nuclear power does not require rare Earth minerals.

Windmills are subsidized more heavily than nuclear power, which is compelled to compete in many ways on a playing field that is heavily tilted in favor of renewables.

Even though we have enough uranium and thorium to steadily power our planet for 10,000 years, 90 percent-efficient nuclear power was classified as non-renewable by environmentalists and those who profit from building and supplying gas to 30 percent-efficient windmills and solar farms.

These facts, except for bird and bat deaths, also apply to solar power.

When I and others offer PowerPoint presentations on nuclear power versus wind and solar to the Sierra Club and its clones, or to legislators who don’t want to learn that they might have erred, we rarely get a reply. However, perhaps Enberg’s Citizens Climate Lobby will join the many open-minded colleges, service clubs and universities that have welcomed my presentations.

Unfortunately, useful solutions are hard to find. As Great Britain’s The Guardian observed, “We have two political parties, and neither wants to face reality. Conservatives pretend it’s all a hoax, and liberals propose solutions that are non-solutions.”

That must change, and hiding from facts won’t help.

George Erickson of Eveleth is a member of the National Center for Science Education and of the Thorium Energy Alliance. Contact him at tundracub@exede.net or at 218-744-2003. His website is tundracub.com.