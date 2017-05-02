McFeely: Post on 7th District GOP’s Facebook page calls Rep. Ellison a ‘Muslim goat humper’
A post on the Minnesota 7th Congressional District Republican’s Facebook page included a vitriolic meme that called U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison a “Muslim Goat Humper.”
The post was up for several hours before being removed Monday evening.
I e-mailed 7th District GOP chairman Craig Bishop, asking for the name of the person who made the post.
“I don’t believe his name needs to be released,” Bishop responded. “His views do no represent the ideas of CD7 Republicans. I have asked and he has resigned from our board effective immediately.”