Reader's View: Franken's accusations not like the others
I usually enjoy the columns by the News Tribune's Sam Cook, but the one Nov. 24 ("#MeToo: Three women share their story") infuriated me by putting U.S. Sen. Al Franken into the same category as President Bill Clinton, film producer Harvey Weinstein and President Donald Trump. I believe there is a significant difference: Franken did a stupid thing, but the others strike me as pathological and predatory.
I have written to Sen. Franken, thanking him for his great work on behalf of Minnesotans and encouraging him not to resign. Cook should stick to outdoor topics.
MaryLou Wilm
Minneapolis