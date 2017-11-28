Reader's View: Franken assaulted Minnesotans, too

Rather than continuing a contentious court battle, Republican incumbent Norm Coleman graciously and foolishly bowed out.

Well into Franken's senatorial term, he admitted to sexually attacking a woman. Other alleged victims of sexual prey are now coming forward with allegations of sexual assault against Franken. He apologized, offering the lame, "I'm a warm person, I hug people."

As a Teflon Democrat, he apparently is entitled to a "get out of jail free" card, with virtually none of his party peers calling for appropriate penalties for his dishonest and perverted transgressions.

What Franken did to his admitted victim and the alleged victims he likewise did to the people of Minnesota — especially to those who voted for him.

Michael Velsmid

Nantucket, Mass.