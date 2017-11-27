Reader's View: Let's not fall for Republican ruse again

Without government help, what other entities could provide hundreds of billions to floundering companies while severely hurting themselves? Republicans continually wailed about Obama's disregard for the debt, even though eventually his policies lowered interest on it as well as unemployment rates.

So, what are we hearing from Republicans today who were such vocal critics of Obama's policies while using the debt against him? They're pushing a tax plan that would (hopefully?) benefit our economy with $1.5 trillion in tax cuts (mostly for the upper 1 percent and less for the middle class) while eliminating Obamacare and spending many billions on the military, which somehow magically lowers the debt and stimulates jobs with trickle-down economics, (again?). Their hail-Mary budget is expected to produce a $10.1 trillion deficit by 2022, which then rapidly would grow.

Remember when the GOP refused to raise the debt limit and brought us to the brink of default, lowering our S&P? Remember how Republicans closed the government, based on a need for fiscal restraint, and their reckless obstruction over adding just 1 percent to corporate tax rates? Fiscal restraint apparently is fine when the GOP needs to scare voters but easily ignored after taking charge.

Let's not fall for their latest ruse, including that $1,000 in tax cuts for some wage-earners would truly mean nothing if health care costs increased to $10,000 per year or more.

Peter W. Johnson

Superior