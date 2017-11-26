Local View: Will there be no end to our tragedies?

Our headlines repeat too often the tally of lives lost, mostly by guns. Gun control is not just a heated issue, but a Constitutional quagmire because the wording and the intent of the Founding Fathers is not easily revealed. The Second Amendment reads, "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

A National Rifle Association publication has a section called "The Armed Citizen." It "highlights accounts of law-abiding gun owners in America using their Second Amendment rights for self-defense." An example of this is, "Little Rock, Ark., police were searching for a suspected robber whose theft was thwarted because his would-be victim — a 57-year-old woman — pulled a gun and shooed him away."

President Donald Trump said that if local resident Stephen Willeford — who grabbed his rifle and exchanged fire with Devin Patrick Kelley after the Texas church shootings — didn't have a gun, "instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead." This was from a president known to have formed a gun image with his hands.

The message is clear: You need a gun to be safe.

But sometimes the truth can only be known when it's hidden in exaggeration or hyperboles. It's why Jonathan Swift's "Gulliver's Travels" and Voltaire's "Candide" are so powerful.

Can using exaggeration and hyperboles tell us anything about gun control? What if every citizen in the U.S. fulfilled what the NRA says is everyone's legal right to bear arms? What if, at an outdoor rock concert, all 23,000 screaming fans were carrying semi-automatic rifles? What if, during a trip to the local mall or church, everyone there was armed and ready? What if, at a park, armed soccer moms watched the game while other moms, watching their children play in the sand and swing on the swings and climb the bars, were all alert and prepared?

How would Roy Moore, the gun-waving U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, feel if he knew that 2,000 supporters at a rally for him all had handguns tucked away? Or how would the president feel on a trip to Texas if thousands supporters greeted him with waving rifles? Would they feel safe to say what they want or free to walk among the crowd?

With everyone carrying, would anyone feel safe and free to move about? Who would want to be a peace officer?

There are no easy answers to our desire to be safe and bear arms. Many have told me that little can be done. So nothing gets done, and the killing continues and the numbers rise. The right to arms should not take priority over the right to life. What should guide us is how to preserve life, not take lives.

Any constitutional interpretation, built upon such precedent, is not a constitution "for the people." Most importantly, we need to stop seeing this issue as either-or or all-or-nothing. The task to reach a just compromise will take skill and understanding, but a way must be found so all those who died too early died that we might be free from gun violence.

Let us work together to fulfill Thomas Paine's words, "If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace."