Problems arise, including religious problems, with population increase and with people seeking new lands and new opportunities — like in our Old West. Many problems are because different religions have different practices that clash when newcomers mix with those already there. Conflicts arise as buildings go up for religious meetings. And those conflicts too often end in war.

Why have I chosen to address this now? It's because our troops are dying and we are killing many innocent people in our efforts to help one side or another in different clashes around the world. How do we choose sides? It depends on past practices, recent practices, and future intentions.

Right now in the Far East, the U.S. is wary of the Islam religion and Muslim believers. Two fighting subgroups are the Shias and the Sunnis. We have chosen different sides at different times. Our opinion seems partially influenced by other large nations in that particular region.

I expect many Americans differ when evaluating our involvements in conflicts abroad. Did we choose correctly? Did we make a worthwhile choice? Are people in that region better because of our involvement?

My view is negative. I don't think we should be militarily involved in matters far from the U.S. I tend to side with President Dwight Eisenhower's warning against the Military Industrial Complex. We are killing human beings where our interests are not directly involved. We are spending tons of money for a military that we consider our safety needs. I think we are, too often with our involvement, hurting ourselves as well as folks in other countries.

We have many needs within our own nation, including inequalities in wealth, health, education, and infrastructure. Those things should be among our first considerations.

Bernie Hughes of Superior is professor emeritus of educational administration at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.