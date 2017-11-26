Our strategy for managing greenhouse-gas emissions from our operations and supporting the transition to a lower-carbon economy includes publicly tracking and reporting on our efforts to reduce our energy use and greenhouse-gas emissions.

For example, the recent Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Line 3 Replacement Project thoroughly examined the important environmental aspects of the project and potential alternatives. Importantly, it concluded that, from an environmental perspective, replacing Line 3 is superior to maintaining the existing line.

Enbridge's proposal to replace Line 3 is the responsible choice in terms of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. This fits with our company's climate policy.

Replacing the existing Line 3 with a new 36-inch pipe would result in fewer emissions than either maintaining the existing line (currently shipping at a reduced capacity of 390,000 barrels per day and moving the balance of 370,000 barrels per day by rail) or replacing the existing line with a like-for-like 34-inch pipe.

Operating at its full 760,000 barrels-per-day capacity, the Line 3 Replacement Project would save 195 gigawatt hours of electricity and reduce carbon-dioxide emissions by 97,000 tons per year, compared to using a 34-inch pipeline instead. It takes less energy to move the same volume of liquid through a wider, 36-inch pipeline than it does to move it through a 34-inch pipeline. These energy savings would be enough to power about 14,700 homes in Minnesota annually. Additionally, the new 36-inch pipeline would utilize higher-efficiency pump and motor combinations at our pump stations to further reduce energy usage.

Just as important, by operating the Line 3 replacement in a mixed service of heavy and light oil, Enbridge would be better able to rebalance our entire Mainline System, creating energy efficiency throughout Minnesota.

Accordingly, Enbridge is undertaking efforts to reduce potential greenhouse-gas emissions from our operations and to improve the overall performance of our liquids pipeline system.

If the existing Line 3 was kept in service — and maintained through thousands of integrity digs and maintenance repairs over the next several years — the incremental barrels of crude oil would continue to move by rail because of reduced capacity on the pipeline. Transportation by rail results in higher greenhouse-gas emissions because energy is needed to move the rail cars as well as the freight. Additionally, rail transport is typically a two-way journey with empty cars returning to reload.

What does this mean for greenhouse-gas emissions? Comparing the use of the existing Line 3 pipeline plus supplemental rail transport to operate at a combined 760,000 barrels per day to the proposed Line 3 replacement results in an estimated decrease of approximately 586 tons of carbon-dioxide emissions per day.

To be more precise, the Line 3 Replacement Project would decrease greenhouse-gas emissions by about 49 percent, the equivalent of removing approximately 41,000 cars from the road.

Clearly, the benefits of reduced greenhouse-gas emissions are evident with the Line 3 Replacement Project. I encourage the state of Minnesota to grant the certificate of need.

Matthew Bordson of Duluth has worked for Enbridge for 10 years. He's currently a senior engineer for the Line 3 Replacement Project, making him part of the mainline engineering design and construction team. He has been involved with the Line 3 Replacement Project for three years.