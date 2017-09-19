There are many ways to show contempt for others. First, there is silent contempt. One method often used to show silent contempt is the eye roll. Other examples of silent contempt are giving another person the cold shoulder; waving one's hand, palm up, at another person; stomping away when another person is speaking; and, the No. 1 gesture to show silent contempt, "the bird."

Adults are very good at using silent contempt. If silent contempt from parents is directed toward their children, it can be devastating for a youngster to think he or she is worthless. Not only is it devastating for a child to have to put up with this form of abuse, the parent also is teaching the child how to use silent contempt.

Elementary and high school students sometimes exhibit silent contempt in the classroom. Their reason for showing contempt may be caused by abusive parents children can't fight physically.

If a father abuses his son physically and mentally, the boy comes to school with an absolute hatred of male authority figures. To use silent contempt on male teachers, the father-abused student may pretend to fall asleep while the male teacher is presenting the daily lesson. He may stretch out at his desk and twiddle his thumbs. He may sit sideways and look out the classroom window.

There also is spoken or acted-out contempt. Adults may make their children, their spouses, or their acquaintances feel worthless by using phrases like: "You're putting on too much weight." "Your breath stinks." "You drink too much." "You're spending way too much money." "Sheesh!"

Elementary and high school students may use spoken contempt on a student who has learning problems: "Ha-ha, Johnny's in fifth grade, and he can't add!" And there are many ways of using spoken contempt to make another student who has a physical defect (too short or too tall, etc.) feel worthless. Both silent and spoken contempt used at the elementary or secondary level are also known as bullying. Bullying can be life-changing and disastrous to many of its victims.

Finally, there is self-contempt. In adults, self-contempt may be brought on by regrets for the bad things an adult has done to others or by remorse because he or she has not accomplished much during a lifetime.

During the elementary and high school years, self-contempt may be the result of low self esteem brought on because the youngster thinks his or her body is not developing correctly or is not as nice-looking as what he or she observes on TV. Self-contempt may be brought on by bullying.

In some cases, self-contempt in both young people and adults can lead to their trying to make other people feel worthless or miserable. Somehow the person who has self-contempt feels better if he or she can make other people suffer.

Silent and spoken contempt can make adults and schoolchildren miserable; it can destroy a marriage and can lead some to suicide. Self-contempt can lead to alcoholism, drug addiction, obesity, suffering, or early death.

Please understand that the contents of this op-ed are based upon my own opinions. That's why the commentary is on the Opinion page. If you disagree with me and want to correct me, that's fine. However, if you use contemptuous remarks to correct me, you should know beforehand that your contempt for me will mean nothing to me at all. I do not respond well to mean people who, I know, are trying to hurt me.

So I hope that you, fellow victims of contempt, also learn how to ignore contemptuous, mean people.

Joseph Legueri of Gilbert is a writer, lifelong Iron Range resident, retired educator, and regular contributor to the News Tribune.