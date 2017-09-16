In Appreciation: Lost to the Deeps, 'he has not left us'

First, a most sincere thank you to all who shared in this very tender, fragile, and challenging time of loss, grief, and experience; words cannot adequately express. The love, support, prayers, donations, food, and countless kind gestures have been amazing. From the time of Will's passing throughout these past days, people have responded — and continue to do so — with such sincere care and generosity.

I'd call out the News Tribune for its sensitive front-page story Aug. 28 by Brooks Johnson, with the beautiful portrait of Will and the headline, "'He left early'." This was from a quote from Will's lacrosse coach Rick Heimbach. The full quote was, "You'd wish that many kids could emulate his spirit and enthusiasm for life and his gusto. ... He was one of God's people, and he left early." In a time and world where sensational headlines rule, this one was a magnanimous show of sensitivity and community spirit. Kudos to the newspaper.

As we all process this loss and grapple with the whys, I believe our sovereign God is in the midst of all, and hopefully our hearts and minds can be directed toward Him.

With all my heart, I believe Will's passing and the subsequent community response demonstrate not only Will's impact in his short time with us but a genuine value for his God-given indomitable spirit, infectious love of life and adventure, and his confidence that he (we) can handle everything that comes his (our) way.

"You've got this." "We've got this." And, of course, "I've got this!" These were Will's mantras in facing any challenge.

To everyone left behind, know that Will continues to be with us, and his indomitable spirit continues to challenge us all to always be strong, to help those less fortunate, and to walk in love, forgiveness, and kindness toward all.

I'm so privileged to be part of this family, thanks to my son Matt and Will's mom Mary's beautiful partnership and love for each other. Very humbling, very special.

To all who knew and were touched by Will, know he has been given a major upgrade but has not left us. While this may not comfort those who so strongly loved and now miss Will's being here to hug, laugh, and cry with, we all will indeed understand this "further along."

Tom Livingston signed this as "a proud Duluthian."