Reader's view: Stores aren't set up for reusable bags

The first problem I noticed was the inconvenience of reusable bags. Of course there's the issue of not forgetting reusable bags, just one problem noted in the News Tribune's Sept. 3 "Our View" editorial, "Charging for grocery bags a burden on low-income Duluthians." It's a problem to which I can relate.

However, more important to me was the inconvenience of using reusable bags at the checkout. The supermarkets I patronize in Duluth have set up plastic bagging systems so they are conducive to bagging your items quickly and easily. Reusable bags are not conducive to this process. I tried standing my reusable bags, which didn't work well as the bags collapse. I even tried wrapping the handles of my reusable bags onto the stands holding the plastic bags, but that didn't work, either. Plastic bag checkouts are designed to move people quickly through the checkout and bagging process. At this time, reusable bags are not conducive to this process.

In order to go plastic bag-free, grocery stores (and the like) are going to have to rework their checkout process to be more conducive to the use of reusable bags.

Carol Skoglund

Duluth