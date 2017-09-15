We are still divided by the Vietnam War. Can we reconcile and come to terms with our involvement in the war? Can we integrate our war experiences to understand each other better, shrink our divisions, and better inform our war decisions?

We can start to answer such questions Sunday when an 18-hour, 10-part documentary by filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick begins on PBS. "The Vietnam War" explores the human dimensions of the war through the personal testimonials of nearly 80 witnesses from all sides.

I am a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. In early March of 1970, I stepped off a plane at Travis Air Force Base in California after fighting for 13 months with the 5th Marines. I was discharged from the Marines on March 15. I left California's Camp Pendleton for civilian life and found our country deeply divided. Veterans were falling through a cultural gap formed by these divisions.

Lacking societal support and absolution, we Vietnam veterans dealt with the aftereffects of the war personally and privately. We carried the burden of the war amongst ourselves. There was a disconnect between veterans and non-veterans. We had to adjust to society. Society did not have to adjust to us. Reconciliation and integration was our responsibility.

We found strength in our camaraderie as veterans and moved on with our lives. Some of us were left behind, quietly suffering from personal trauma and combat stress. We did not join existing veterans organizations. We formed "Vietnam Veterans of America" instead. We built storefront "vet centers" because we did not trust the Veterans Administration. If we needed help, we helped each other. We accepted the divisions between veterans and non-veterans as the nature of our surroundings. Our communities and our country did not share our responsibility or our sacrifices.

To this day there is a separation between veterans and non-veterans. This is one of the divisions we need to shrink.

The Vietnam War continues to impact each of us and our country. "The Vietnam War" documentary can help us to reconcile and come to terms with our involvement in the war. The documentary can help us integrate our war-related experiences so we understand each other better and reduce our differences. We can reestablish ties severed by the Vietnam War. We can move forward together, better informed and more united as we mutually face current and future war decisions. These difficult decisions are best made when they are historically informed, based on mutual understanding, and carried out with a sense of shared responsibility and sacrifice.

"The Vietnam War" documentary can help us get there. When our country goes to war, we all go to war.

Fletcher Hinds of Duluth is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War and is president of Minnesota Veterans for Progress (mnvetsforprogress.com).

WATCH IT STARTING SUNDAY

The 10-part, 18-hour documentary, “The Vietnam War,” begins Sunday at 7 p.m. on WDSE-TV Channel 8, Duluth’s PBS station. Check TV listings for additional air dates. The documentary also will be available for streaming on smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. For more information about streaming options or for more about the film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, go to pbs.org/kenburns/the-vietnam-war/home/.