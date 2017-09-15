Pastor's View: What was so precious remains in Duluth church

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that makes our precious memories vividly come to life.

The good news is that much of what Korpi described experiencing as a child at Bethany Lutheran Church is still happening at Spirit of God Lutheran Church. Young children are still smelling the coffee and enjoying the Kool-Aid. It is still like a family reunion, and I can confidently offer assurance that some of the same people recalled from Korpi's childhood are still doing quite well in their 90s.

Hopefully, the voice of the pastor is still thought to be soothing. My guess is anyone returning to worship would sense the same reverence that offered them comfort as children.

One father in his mid-30s explained it this way: "Pastor, I can get coffee at a coffee shop. I can get rock and roll on my radio. But this is the only place I can get hymns, liturgy and a sense that life is in God's hands."

The stained-glass windows and the awe they inspired are now in a location that is different from the one so lovingly recalled in the commentary.

The column mentioned there were three pianos in the fellowship hall alone. When I counted all the pianos in the three churches, they totaled 18. Some of them are still pretty good, and what can't be used will be sold at bargain prices.

Jessica Korpi is not alone with her feelings of nostalgia and perhaps some grief while passing the for-sale sign in front of Bethany Lutheran Church on Third Street. Bethany is a beautiful church and has a warm feeling that is hard to explain. But as one senior lady from that congregation expressed, "The church is people, and we need to move on for the sake of people."

The reality is that the new Spirit of God Lutheran Church belongs to everyone who comes to it, including those whose pictures are in its archives. And we have a heritage committee working hard to preserve what was so precious years ago.

The Rev. Mark Osthus is pastor of Spirit of God Lutheran Church in Duluth.