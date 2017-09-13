Reader's View: Duluth nuns blazed health trail, too

I write because I believe there is something as equally important that the nuns did: They were among the first to sell health insurance. My memory is that a group of people who were working in the woods were able to buy coverage for their health needs from the nuns who could care for them in a way that was not otherwise available.

This story is one of great importance not only to our community but also to the whole concept of how a program can be used to provide benefits on a basis that is affordable and beneficial and that takes care of people who otherwise could not be taken care of.

I ask that the News Tribune give some space to this story, too.

Daniel H. Mundt

Duluth