Our view: Optimism building in battle against opioids

The department has known there was a problem here with opioids since about 2011 or 2012 when a federal prosecution included, for the first time, pills from outside of Minnesota turning up here in Duluth.

"And that's when we started to see the rise in overdoses and overdose deaths," Jeff Kazel, commander of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, said in an interview last week with News Tribune Editorial Board members.

A Minnesota Department of Health report in 2015 put hard numbers to the dreaded suspicions: While St. Louis County has 3.6 percent of Minnesota's population, 8 percent of the state's opioid-related overdoses were happening here. Per capita, St. Louis County has Minnesota's highest opioid-related death rate.

"And we've been one or two for the past five years," Kazel pointed out.

Which, really, shouldn't come as any surprise, according to Gary Olson, CEO of the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment in Duluth.

"I've been working in the addiction field in Duluth for 45 years, and we have always had a serious addiction problem, primarily (with) alcohol," Olson told board members. "We don't want to mislead people into thinking this is confined to opioids."

While only about 5 percent of those in treatment programs here are dependent on opioids, "The difference is the consequences, the damage they cause," Olson said. "Where alcohol will kill you, it usually takes a long time." Opioid overdoses, on the other hand, can strike suddenly — and make for splashy headlines and outrage-inducing news reports, especially when the busted drug suppliers are from elsewhere.

The sellers may be out-of-towners, but, Olson said, "Our patients are homegrown. The people we see are from our area. ... One of the peculiarities here is that they have been for generations."

"The problem is driven by demand, and we have a large demand in this region," added Kazel. "If we are able to hold people out of that demand group by getting them treatment, by getting them off of opioids, that helps us. If we can do a better job of educating people and preventing them from getting into that demand group, it helps us. And if we continue to do what we're doing with law enforcement, suppressing the drugs that are coming here and the people who are coming here to sell, that helps us."

So, "Prevention, intervention, and suppression are all part of (taking on this problem)," as St. Louis County social worker Marcia Gurno said to the editorial board. "St. Lous County has really been ahead of the game. We started an OARS (Opioid Abuse Response Strategies) group in January of 2013. ... We can't just do prevention. We can't just do intervention by itself, or suppression. All three have to work together."

But all three, right now, are overwhelmed. And that's why the announcement made last week was so welcomed and so encouraging. Additional resources will address what, despite all the attention, focus, and hard work, remains a shortage of treatment and enforcement, as well as delays in getting those suffering from dependency the help they need.

Largely because of our concerted, all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the scourge of opioids, St. Louis County is receiving $675,000, a piece of $5.4 million the state got from the 21st Centuries Cures Act, which was approved by Congress in December. More than half a million of that will go to the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment in Duluth to develop a badly needed, six-bed opioid withdrawal unit. St. Louis County already contributed $450,000 to creating the unit; the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also contributed $435,000.

The remainder of the federal money will help pay for office-based opioid treatment in Duluth and St. Louis County, medication-assisted opioid treatment, and expanded naloxone (or Narcan) treatment. St. Louis County was the only county in the state to receive funding for expanded naloxone treatment.

"I am optimistic that we will see lives changed and saved as a result of the grant," St. Louis County Commissioner Patrick Boyle said in a statement.

"We've been on the front line of addiction with the ER and law enforcement for 45 years," said Olson. "In a community like ours, with everybody at the table, we can kind of contain the worst of the damage and hopefully prevent overdoses. ... Everybody's working collaboratively up here in a way that you will not see in very many communities in the United States. And I've been all over talking about this."

"We do such a good job of working together, we have a pretty good shot at running at this problem in this community just because of the coordination and cooperation that we have," said Kazel.

That's optimism. Last week, it was optimism bolstered by the announcement of critically needed additional resources. And it's optimism from the front lines of a battle that demands to be won — that has to be won to end the nightmares now tearing apart our families and leaving our city less safe.