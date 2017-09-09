Literally. Duluth and St. Louis County are among the worst places in Minnesota in terms of opioid-related deaths per capita.

As elected officials, we have heard the personal testimonies from those left behind after overdose deaths in our community. We can do better. We have to do better.

The city of Duluth and St. Louis County have made addressing opioid addiction a top priority. With high visibility at the state and federal levels and strong cross-sector collaboration through the Opioid Abuse Response Strategies (OARS) coalition, we will reduce overdose deaths and increase access to treatment.

As OARS members, staff from Duluth and St. Louis County meet regularly with leaders across the disciplines of health, treatment, mental health, police, and courts to identify specific strategies to holistically meet the needs of people in our community. As government partners, we're focused on enforcement, staffing, partnerships, and policy.

Together, we've been successful in applying for several grants, organizing educational forums, partnering with others to start a hotline for people to call when they find syringes and other "sharps" (which has reduced calls to 911 for service), and conducting prescription medication take-back days. This fall, the city and county will host a summit focused on strategies to further advance our collective efforts.

On the enforcement side, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force does an incredible job. Our goal is to make this region the most inhospitable place to conduct illegal drug trafficking. In the last two years, search warrants have increased 95 percent in Duluth; our heroin arrests are up 79 percent, and we've doubled our seizures of illegal guns.

We've increased investigative staffing, added a new analyst through funding via the Minnesota National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, and launched a national first: a federal Drug Enforcement Agency-deputized officer on staff. Day in and day out, this officer is serving within our Duluth Police Department.

Of course, we can't arrest our way out of an opioid crisis. We must build up our availability of treatment options, increase access to mental health counselors, continue to build upon our Drug Court successes, and offer compassionate support to individuals and families in recovery. We also must continue to focus on prevention and education through multiple partnerships.

In 2015, the St. Louis County Board authorized funding for four new staff positions focused on prevention and intervention through the Substance Use and Prevention Intervention Initiative.

Duluth and St. Louis County have met together with state legislators and representatives from the medical community to talk about statewide policy changes in records management, increased funding for treatment beds, access to health care, and education and awareness campaigns.

St. Louis County was just awarded a $675,000 grant through the state of Minnesota and the 21st Century Cures Act approved by Congress. This grant will fund increased access to treatment, efforts to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths, and prevention and recovery activities. The county will partner with the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment to have more beds for those withdrawing from opioids. The County Board has stepped up to provide significant funding to make the new Opioid Withdrawal Unit possible for a two-year start-up period.

The grant also will fund work through the Rural AIDS Action Network and the University of Minnesota Duluth School of Pharmacy to expand naloxone distribution and other harm-reduction strategies while providing targeted prevention education and outreach. Just another example of partnerships that make the difference.

Addiction and recovery are incredibly complicated. St. Louis County and the city of Duluth cannot fight this battle of opioids completely on our own. Inspired by the stories we hear from constituents, and working together with public partners, we will continue to advance local solutions to support the safety, health and wellness of all our residents.

Patrick Boyle of Duluth is a St. Louis County commissioner and chairman of the board's Health and Human Services Committee.

Emily Larson is mayor of Duluth.

CALL FOR HELP

Suicide hotline — (800) 273-8255

Narcotics Anonymous — (877) 767-7676

Family support via NAR-ANON — 211

Duluth detox — (218) 723-8444

Iron Range detox — (218) 741-9120 or (800) 450-2273

Rural AIDS Action Network (which has a needle exchange program, Narcan, and free testing — (218) 481-7225

South St. Louis County Public Health Human Services — (218) 720-1528

North St. Louis County Public Health Human Services — (218) 262-6054