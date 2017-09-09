The water protectors have remained nonviolent. I know some workers who are working. We do not want to hurt people at all. We have zero tolerance for violence.

We are raising awareness while enforcing treaty laws, the supreme law of the land. All who live in the treaty territories should follow the treaties. They are set in place to protect the Earth from Western societies' destruction.

With the fossil-fuel industry collapsing in stocks, and as resistance grows against the fossil-fuel industry, solar, wind, and other second-generation civilization energy will be present soon enough. When that happens, those who work for Enbridge will stay with the company and not lose their jobs.

The elites will continue to rule the world, but at least life will continue sometime here on Mother Earth. If we quit using fossil fuels right now — today — in maybe 100 years, people will be able to travel the stars, and life will still continue here on the planet for those who choose to stay.

We are at a point where we are saying that the next major oil spill from any oil pipelines crossing the Mississippi River could affect 60 million people downstream who are dependant on the river for fresh water.

There are too many risks we are taking. We need to not be so greedy. Being extremely wealthy is not happiness. The pipelines need to come out. The mining needs to relax. And the fracking has to stop. We are on a path of destruction, and the only outcome is humanity's suicide.

We all need to come together and save ourselves from our own demise and begin a new path for our children and their children and so on and so forth for generations to come. Please give them a chance, because the time is now.

Neo Gabo Benais, aka Dallon White, of Cloquet is among the "water protectors" protesting Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project and other oil pipelines.