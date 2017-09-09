If healing is the goal, what needs to be discerned is a means for all groups to live together peacefully. There need not be agreement, but there must be peace.

The so-called Reconstruction era in the South sought a revolution — economically, socially, and politically — in the states devastated by the Civil War. While the South was unrepresented in Congress, Northern Radicals had their way, disenfranchising many Southerners who had fought for the Confederacy while giving newly freed blacks the vote. While there were multiple motives, it cannot be doubted or disputed that chief among the motives of the Radicals was continued control of the government once the South was "readmitted" to the transformed Union. To ensure this, they wanted a reliable bloc of Republican voters to continue their dominance.

Furthermore, even after military hostilities ended, civilian rule was not restored. Military districts and courts were established in the South, effectively supplanting local control.

But like all revolutions, especially those whose goals outrun public support, the Radical Revolution was soon to fade as the North returned to its own business, content with its victory and in the throes of massive industrialization that would lead to the Gilded Age.

As a result of the disputed Hayes-Tilden election of 1876, troops were withdrawn from the South, and white Southerners soon regained control of their states. Not surprisingly after the substantial frauds and corruption of those Reconstruction governments, with officials in many cases not even from the states they purported to govern, restrictions on voting gradually were implemented by the Redeemer governments of the white South.

This was also the era when, following the end of military occupation, monuments began to be erected in the South in memory of the fallen. Virtually an entire generation of Southern white men had either died or been wounded on the fields of battle, from Missouri to Texas, from Virginia to Florida. It was in memory of so many husbands, sons, and brothers that these memorials were erected. Typically paid for by public subscription, they were placed in front of public buildings and in parks, not so much to defy the North or overawe Southern blacks as to commemorate and mourn for a lost cause and a lost generation.

So they remained as part of the landscape for the next 100 years or more, typically being just an icon of Southern identity, often of artistic significance but largely and increasingly ignored by locals and visitors alike as just a remnant of an era fading in memory.

Now, new immigrants to the South and blacks, largely in the bigger cities, are agitating for the removal of these monuments, often with disorder and occasionally with violence. Their goals reach even beyond the Confederate monuments to President Andrew Jackson, Christopher Columbus, and local leaders of years past.

As an unreconstructed Southerner, I could take offense to monuments to Union soldiers. But in deference to local rights, I offer no objection to their presence.

For monuments represent a community's own expression of shared values and a part of its continuing history. When you recognize a region's right to its own history, you are not asked to offer full assent but to accept its view of its own identity.

Symbols and flags do matter, and what might Native Americans think of the American flag carried into battle against them? Hawaiians have statues to their royalty and a British ensign as part of their flag and are a minority in their own state. But no one would suggest removing those things. To respect a community's history, we do not need to accept every aspect of it or abandon our own convictions. But we do need to peacefully accept a different view.

In doing so we will not only return to peace, we may even learn to live together.

J. Craig Scherf of Duluth researches and writes regularly for the publications of historical societies and is secretary of the Friends of the Superior Public Library.