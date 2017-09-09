Reader's view: Proposed tax hikes 'off the rails'

Are you ready? Cadwell has served up three options for levy increases in the next three-year period.

One calls for a one-time 2018 increase of 30 percent followed by a "new normal" of 4 percent to 6 percent increases every year thereafter.

The second includes a 2018 increase of 20 percent followed by a 13 percent increase in 2019, a 9 percent increase in 2020, and the "new normal" of 4 percent to 6 percent every year after that,

And the third option is for a 2018 increase of 15 percent followed by a 14 percent increase in 2019, a 13 percent increase in 2020, and the "new normal" of 4 percent to 6 percent thereafter. This is appears to be the currently "preferred" option of the four commissioners.

The "preferred" option, if you do the math, results in a 48 percent tax levy increase over three years. This insanity is being blamed on past boards who actually showed some fiscal responsibility and regard for their constituents' checkbooks.

The current budget process seemed to start with the creation of a utopian wish list of what the administrator wanted with an appropriate levy then set to fund it.

There has been little discussion of starting with what we can afford and what we can easily do without.

You can't make this stuff up.

Nick and Carol Burger

Grand Marais