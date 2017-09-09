Reader's view: Compromise; don't trash DACA
In starting to undo the DACA program, the federal administration claims to uphold the rule of law ("End of DACA alters 800,000 futures," Sept. 6).
Without first seeking legislation through Congress, however, it reveals an intent to attack a vibrant yet vulnerable population; one senses a desire to satisfy resentments felt by certain of our fellow citizens rather than to defend order.
Leadership would engage the difficulties of the issue and seek compromise, not hastily trash a program that fosters American values.
John Dugan
Wrenshall