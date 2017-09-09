Although a pardon is an individual act of clemency or mercy, there are some significant public-policy considerations. The power is often controversial when used.

The U.S. Constitution gives broad power to the president to grant pardons for any offense against the United States, except in cases of impeachment. This limits the pardon power to federal criminal liability, but otherwise without explicit limitation.

One of the earliest uses of the power was President George Washington's grant of amnesty to two participants in the Whiskey Rebellion, who were convicted of treason and sentenced to death. Many former Confederate soldiers and officials were pardoned by several presidents in the aftermath of the Civil War. More recently, President George W. Bush commuted the sentence of "Scooter" Libby following a perjury conviction in connection with a CIA leak scandal, and President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who provided classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Probably the most famous pardon was President Gerald Ford's granting a pardon to former President Richard Nixon for any charges stemming from the Watergate break-in.

Only two presidents — William Henry Harrison and James Garfield, both of whom died early in their terms — did not issue any pardons.

The Minnesota state constitution was amended in 1896 to create a state Board of Pardons rather than giving that power solely to the governor. The board consists of the governor, the attorney general, and the chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court; all three must vote in favor of a pardon for it to be granted. The board, by statute, must meet at least twice per year, and its deliberations are public meetings. Victims and law-enforcement agencies are given opportunities to present statements to the board, as are applicants.

In 2015, the board considered 39 applications for pardon and granted 18. Property crimes and drug crimes were the most common types of offenses for which a state pardon was granted that year, and all of the convictions were at least 10 years old.

President Donald Trump's recent pardon of an Arizona sheriff drew extraordinary scrutiny and concern because the charge was contempt of court, based upon the sheriff's refusal to abide by a court order in a civil rights case. In other words, the chief executive's use of his pardon power also weakened the enforcement power of another co-equal branch of government.

The United States Supreme Court addressed a similar situation nearly a century ago, in an opinion written by Chief Justice (and former President) Howard Taft, which upheld the president's pardon power for contempt of court. However, there are rumors that the civil rights aspect of the recent pardon might spur new legal challenges to determine the constitutional limits of this power, if any.

I have no doubt any new developments on this topic will keep law professors busy for years.

Dale Harris is a 6th Judicial District judge in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth.